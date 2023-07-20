PowerSchool and Samart Telcoms Partner to Expand Personalized Learning Technology in Thailand

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Samart Telcoms Public Company Limited (PCL) as part of the continued expansion of PowerSchool’s PowerPartner Program. The partnership with Samart Telcoms PCL will support the global expansion of PowerSchool’s channel partner program and deliver PowerSchool Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, and PowerSchool Enrollment to educational institutions in Thailand.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Samart Telcoms PCL to extend PowerSchool’s mission-critical education technology solutions throughout Thailand,” said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer at PowerSchool. “We share an aligned mission of providing educators and students with technology that empowers them to realize their full potential and we are pleased to partner with Samart Telcoms to continue enabling digital transformation in education.”

The Samart Telcoms PCL partnership will focus on supporting educators and the over 10 million students enrolled throughout Thailand with plans to serve more than 100,000 students across Thailand in the next year. Through the partnership educators across the country can access mission-critical tools that are part of PowerSchool’s international localization framework including PowerSchool’s leading learning management system (LMS), Schoology Learning, PowerSchool SIS, and PowerSchool Enrollment to support even more educators, students, and families and help them realize the promise of personalized education.

“At Samart Telcoms we work to deliver differentiated, industry-leading technologies that advance industries,” said Miss Chotika Kamloonwesaruch, Executive Vice President of Samart Telcoms PCL. “We’re proud to partner with PowerSchool to continue expanding innovative education technology solutions in Thailand.”

The PowerPartner Program, a global channel partner initiative, leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. Currently, PowerSchool channel partners serve customers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Sub-Saharan Africa, Thailand, India, the Philippines, and Uruguay, with plans to rapidly expand the program this year.

About Samart Telcoms Group

Samart Telcoms Group is committed to offering intelligent digital technology of international standards to support the management in both public and private organizations as well as to upgrade the quality of their services, readily taking part in driving society towards sustainability. Samart Telcoms PCL classifies its business structure into three distinct Business Groups. The Network Solutions Business Group provides both wireless and wireline technologies. The Enhanced Technology Business Group integrates various information and specialized technologies. Lastly, the Business Application Business Group delivers solutions and services related to advanced software applications to enhance customer efficiency. The company upholds the ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 standard for information technology service management, as well as the ISO 9001 standard for service quality control. Moreover, it maintains 30 service centers nationwide to cater to its customers' needs.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are United States registered trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.