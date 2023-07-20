Maesa Launches #MaesaMagicIncubator Program, Empowering Under-Served Entrepreneurs in Beauty and Wellness Industry

The #MaesaMagicIncubator was created in direct response to the ever-present entrepreneurial access gap and aims to empower and amplify early-stage, underrepresented voices in the beauty and wellness sectors. To apply, visit Maesa.com/incubator-page.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maesa, the #1 beauty incubator in mass, proudly announces a call-for-entries to its groundbreaking initiative, the #MaesaMagicIncubator. In honor of its 25-year anniversary, Maesa is paying it forward by designing a program to bridge the entrepreneurial access gap, empowering early-stage beauty and wellness entrepreneurs from all under-served communities (i.e., female, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, differently-abled and seniors). Complete with a comprehensive curriculum, dedicated mentorship, hands-on education and initial funding, the #MaesaMagicIncubator equips participants with the necessary tools to build successful brands, from concept to aisle.

Maesa is known for growing meaningful, global beauty brands such as Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, Believe Beauty, Anomaly and Hey Humans. Through the #MaesaMagicIncubator, Maesa seeks to address the challenges faced by early-stage entrepreneurs who are often excluded from similar initiatives. In a pioneering move, the company is opening this new program to all early stage, under-served communities, offering an opportunity to transform their ideas into desirable, scalable businesses.

“Maesa embraces the principle that investing in our communities yields shared rewards – and a little bit of magic." said Piyush Jain, CEO of Maesa. "By breaking down barriers and offering our proven expertise, the #MaesaMagicIncubator aims to create a more inclusive and diverse beauty industry, thriving on innovation and creativity."

The #MaesaMagicIncubator provides a transformative opportunity for three promising beauty and wellness consumer packaged goods (CPG) entrepreneurs who are either in the pre/early-launch phase or have achieved less than $100,000 in sales to-date. The program offers a 12-week intensive curriculum, specifically tailored to bring their respective brand visions to life, as well as a coveted admission into the “Future of Commerce and Work” program, hosted by the Emerson Group, located on-site at the Harvard Faculty Club. The program culminates with a pitch deck presentation to an esteemed advisory board, comprised of Maesa executives, founder partners and leading industry experts, each providing participants the invaluable feedback and tools needed to thrive in the CPG category. Successful completion of the program will result in a $35,000 grant for each participant.

"Our mission with the #MaesaMagicIncubator goes beyond brand creation,” added Oshiya Savur, Chief Brand Officer of Maesa. "We are committed to empowering individuals and amplifying their unique voices. This program is about redefining what's possible and ensuring that every dream, regardless of its size or origin, has a chance to shine."

By nurturing diverse ideas, Maesa aims to stimulate innovation and foster economic growth, creating a ripple effect of shared success and satisfying unmet consumer needs. All interested, eligible entrepreneurs can apply to the #MaesaMagicIncubator program before September 1, 2023, by visiting Maesa.com/incubator-page.

About Maesa

Celebrating its 25-year anniversary, Maesa is the world’s #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful brands through design, formulation, value analysis and manufacturing. Maesa works with mass, drug and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including: Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Ess Hair, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, Believe Beauty, Anomaly and Hey Humans. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.