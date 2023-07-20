Rithm Capital Corp. Acquired $1.4bn of Marcus Loans from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”), an asset manager focused on the real estate and financial services industry, has announced the purchase of $1.4bn of prime unsecured consumer loans from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS or “Goldman Sachs”), a leading global financial institution. The portfolio was originated and serviced by Goldman Sachs through the Marcus program.

The pool represents a portion of the broader Marcus portfolio that was previously owned and held on balance sheet by Goldman Sachs. The pool is comprised of 100% fixed-rate closed-end installment loans in which ~95% of the pool was originated between 2021 Q4 and 2022 Q4 from the post-COVID demand boost. Acquiring these consumer loans allows for an opportunity for Rithm Capital to add discounted, short duration and high yielding prime credit consumer assets.

“ This purchase is extremely attractive to us building off our past and current expertise in consumer finance,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rithm Capital. “ Consistent with our investment approach, we continue to look for opportunities to grow shareholder value and believe this transaction will be an excellent addition.”

