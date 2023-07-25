2023 International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) Keynote Offers Message of Resilience for Forensics Professionals

September 19: Meradeth Houston Snow and Haley Omeasoo will speak on bridging the gap between Indigenous communities and forensic genetics. (Photo: Business Wire)

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 34th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) will welcome more than 900 forensic DNA experts and law enforcement professionals from around the world September 18-21 in Denver. Keynote speaker Allison Massari, an award-winning motivational speaker, will deliver a message on resilience and responding to difficult circumstances. Massari, who has spoken in more than 75 countries, draws on life lessons on confidence and well-being that she learned after she was severely burned in a fire.

“When they leave my session, I want them to feel excited and celebrated for the work they do, and to feel a sense of hope,” Massari says.

Feedback from past ISHI attendees indicates that burnout and fatigue are among the most pressing issues facing the forensics industry. This unique keynote presentation aims to equip listeners with new skills to embrace challenges and grow strength.

WHAT: ISHI is the largest annual meeting focusing entirely on DNA forensics. For 34 years, ISHI has been witness to emerging technologies, changing policies and significant advances in forensics. Promega Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI since its inception.

In addition to the keynote, ISHI34 will cover:

The role of DNA analysis in preventing and correcting wrongful convictions

Approaches to repatriating unidentified indigenous remains

Perspectives on investigative genetic genealogy, including courtroom strategies

Aspects of genetic privacy impacting forensic DNA work

Lessons from recent casework, including complex homicide and serial rape cases

WHEN: September 18-21, 2023

WHERE: Hyatt Regency and Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

WHO: ISHI attracts forensic experts representing 40+ countries and a variety of professions including criminalists, research scientists, lab directors, CODIS analysts and forensic scientists to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. Media are invited to attend and must pre-register.

WEB: Visit www.ishinews.com for agenda, registration and updates.

About Promega Corporation

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry, including products for DNA-based human identification. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com.