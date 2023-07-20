Kubota Tractor Corporation Chooses 8x8 XCaaS for Enhanced Employee and Customer Communications

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Kubota Tractor Corporation has deployed the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) cloud contact center and unified communications platform for increased flexibility and ease of use across the entire organization.

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Kubota Tractor Corporation is a U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors, performance matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. Employing more than 5,000 employees in North America, Kubota needed a communications platform capable of keeping its employees connected, regardless of where they’re located, to deliver the highest levels of customer service across the entire organization. Kubota wanted to ensure that customers calling with a parts, repair, or financing question, were always put in touch with the right employee able to provide the best possible service.

Kubota was able to achieve this by moving to the cloud and consolidating previously disparate systems by deploying the 8x8 XCaaS integrated cloud contact center and unified communication platform. Because the platform is cloud-based, Kubota no longer has to manage and maintain on-premises systems and can instead troubleshoot remotely, saving time and money, and ensuring consistent, exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint. Further, by having a single-vendor platform, Kubota has benefited from 8x8’s analytics and reporting capabilities across the entire organization. With the ability to monitor call quality, wait times, and the number of incoming calls on any given day, managers are empowered to make any necessary adjustments based on real-time data to ensure exceptional customer experiences.

“Before 8x8, we were running countless disparate on-premises systems that didn’t communicate with each other, didn’t improve collaboration, and were difficult to maintain,” said Roland Gelindon, senior unified communications engineer, Kubota Tractor Corporation. “Now with our contact center and communications in the cloud at 8x8, we’re able to run daily diagnostics to pinpoint and mitigate potential issues, all while having access to real-time call and user data that allows our team to better work with each other and customers to ensure positive, beneficial experiences.”

“Having the right tools, resources, and information on hand to effectively run a nation-wide business can make all the difference when it comes to building long-lasting customer relationships,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Regardless of whether an employee is inside or outside the contact center, 8x8 XCaaS ensures Kubota has access to the resources and information they need to ensure their team is able to successfully meet customer service demands through consistent, seamless communication and collaboration.”

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.