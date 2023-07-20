Jam City Unleashes the Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe in Epic New Puzzle RPG Game, DC Heroes & Villains

DC Heroes & Villains is now available in the App Store and Google Play, featuring over 60 fan-favorite DC characters and an original storyline. Master your team and prepare for battle in this epic match-3 puzzle RPG from Jam City. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global entertainment studio Jam City today announces the worldwide launch of DC Heroes & Villains, the first action-packed puzzle RPG game that features the most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC universe wrapped in an original storyline and set across legendary and landmark locations. Available in the App Store and Google Play beginning today, DC Heroes & Villains is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. This title offers fans an entirely new free-to-play gaming experience where players can assemble their ultimate super team, solve challenging puzzles, and use powerful group skills to save the DC universe from a galactic threat.

A mysterious pulse has stripped away all superpowers throughout the world, forcing Heroes and Villains to team up in a shaky alliance and fight for their survival against the mysterious Quintessence of Evil. In DC Heroes & Villains, players will:

Assemble the Ultimate Team of Super Heroes and Super-Villains

Players test their match-3 gameplay skills over 152 missions to collect and build the ultimate super team from over 60 fan-favorite DC Comics characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and more.

Strengthen and Build Team Powers

Build teams for every type of battle based on beloved DC hero and villain teams including the Justice League, Suicide Squad, Teen Titans and more. Group Bonuses are distinctive to DC Heroes & Villains, unlocking powerful abilities when characters of the same group are used together, enabling players to unleash devastating synergy attacks to defeat foes. Players can unlock new characters and more rewards to strengthen teams as they progress through each monthly themed battle pass.

Unite and Battle to Defeat the Quintessence of Evil

Engage with Choice Missions on a unique interactive map - play as Heroes to save the world, or Villains to wreak havoc. Experience high-drama epic boss battles in familiar locations like Gotham City, Metropolis, and Themyscira. In Assault Mode, players climb the PVP Leagues to dominate the competition and earn valuable rewards.

“Jam City is incredibly proud to be a partner of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC, one of the most prestigious and recognized entertainment brands in the world,” said Lisa Anderson, EVP of Games at Jam City. “With today’s launch of DC Heroes & Villains, we continue to expand our evergreen roster of beloved free-to-play games while delighting DC fans with our brand of unique, narrative-based and immersive mobile experiences.”

For the global launch, Jam City has partnered with Sandsoft Games, the mobile-first game developer, publisher and investor power, to bring DC Heroes & Villains to millions of players across the fast-growing Middle East and North Africa markets.

“Sandsoft is delighted to partner with Jam City to bring an exciting new title like DC Heroes & Villains, with globally recognized characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, to audiences in the MENA region,” said David Fernández, CEO at Sandsoft Games.

He added: “Jam City is a powerhouse in mobile gaming and we’re happy to bring our publishing expertise for the title’s launch. It marks the latest global partnership for Sandsoft as we continue our growth trajectory as a top mobile games company from the MENA region.”

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. The company is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing games, generating over $4 billion in lifetime bookings. Over the years, Jam City’s games have generated many billions of downloads for hundreds of millions of players around the world. In addition to conceiving and developing the hugely popular Cookie Jam and Panda Pop franchises, the company is a partner for some of the biggest global IP holders, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands from Universal, Disney, and Warner Bros. Games. The company’s popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch and Jurassic World Alive continues to be one of the top AR games in the market. Jam City has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and, internationally in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com.

