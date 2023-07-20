Rented Mule Consulting Partners with Insurity to Quickly Implement Core System Functionality for Growth-Focused Insurers and MGAs

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its partnership with Rented Mule Consulting to accelerate cloud-based software implementations for P&C carriers. As a System Integrator (SI) partner, Rented Mule Consulting will work with small and mid-sized carriers and MGAs to plan, build, and support the systems and tools required to successfully take Insurity’s cloud-based products to market.

Insurity’s network of SI Partners offers insurance organizations with the collaborative, capabilities-driven deployment options they need to quickly enter new markets and take advantage of new opportunities. Rented Mule Consulting, comprised of experienced insurance technology professionals, understands the unique challenges facing the P&C industry today in order to build innovative and effective solutions for insurers.

As an advisory and professional services firm, Rented Mule Consulting helps growth-focused P&C insurance entities efficiently harness the power of technology in pursuit of their business goals. Rented Mule Consulting provides in-depth guidance on the selection and implementation of a core system that allows insurers to extend product capability, expand distribution channels, move into additional jurisdictions, and increase written premium by over 20% in less than one year.

“ The Insurity and Rented Mule partnership speaks directly to our shared goal of helping smaller P&C insurers and MGAs compete, win, and profitably grow market share by combining innovative business models with the best mix of technologies available,” said Ben Stinson, Managing Partner of Rented Mule Consulting. “ We’re thrilled to bring our combined strengths to bear on behalf of our clients and prospects.”

“ Insurity is excited to welcome Rented Mule Consulting as an SI Partner and expand our footprint of cloud-native policy, billing, and claims software to growth-focused insurers,” said Jennifer Saylors, VP, SI Success at Insurity. “ The close partnership between Insurity and Rented Mule will provide insurers with the necessary tools, expertise, and capabilities to achieve their goals of profitable growth with confidence.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Rented Mule Consulting

Rented Mule Consulting (RMC) is an advisory and professional services firm that helps growth-focused P&C insurance entities efficiently harness the power of technology in pursuit of their business goals. RMC maintains specific focus on helping start-ups, MGAs, and small/mid-size carriers quickly implement core system functionality facilitated by our closely coupled partnerships with leading solution providers. RMC’s depth of experience enables them to deliver successful builds to our clients with minimal expenditure of money, time, and resources.