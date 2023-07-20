The Beekman Group Announces the Successful Recapitalization of GED, a Leading Provider of Automation Equipment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beekman Group (“Beekman”) announced that an affiliate of Beekman Investment Partners IV (“Beekman”) completed a recapitalization of GED Integrated Holdings, Inc. (“GED”), a leading provider of automation equipment to the window and door manufacturing industries. GED also provides related solutions, including aftermarket parts, services, and software.

Beekman invested in GED in 2020 and was attracted to the Company’s market-leading position, innovative products, successful track record of serving customers, and strong management team. Beekman partnered in the transaction with GED’s managers and Beekman Industry Advisor, Jeff Reed, who brought more than 25 years of experience managing and growing private equity-backed industrial automation equipment companies. During Beekman’s ownership, the Company realized strong organic growth, even with the challenges encountered both during and after COVID, which speaks to the Company’s leading position and the capabilities of its management team including Mr. Reed, who acted as Executive Chairman. GED acquired Norfield, Inc. in 2021, expanding into the pre-hung door equipment industry with a company that has similar characteristics to GED: market leading position, value-added products, long operating history, and an experienced management team. Like GED, Norfield experienced strong growth and has been an excellent complement to the GED window business.

James Clippard, Managing Director of The Beekman Group said, "We have thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the GED management team and wish them continued success. They have clear domain expertise and a strong culture of both engineering excellence and customer service which will continue to serve them well. This is our team’s third investment with Mr. Reed who will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of GED, and we thank him for another successful partnership.”

Steve Lang, CEO of GED, said, “We would like to thank The Beekman Group for their partnership and support during what has been a strong growth period for GED. Beekman was actively engaged in helping GED execute its growth plans which we valued and appreciated. We would also like to thank Jeff Reed for his involvement and for being a true partner to GED. We look forward to continuing our work with him alongside our new investment partner, and we continue to see a bright future for GED.”

About GED Integrated Holdings, Inc.

GED offers a variety of equipment, parts, software, and services used in the manufacture and assembly of insulated glass, vinyl window frames, and pre-hung doors. GED Integrated Solutions remains the only provider of equipment capable of producing the Intercept “Warm-Edge” Spacer, a proprietary insulated glass system with enhanced thermal capabilities and quality. GED provides its customers with engineered, modular automation solutions that increase efficiency and productivity. For more information, please visit www.gedusa.com and www.norfield.com.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 200 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.