Perfect Corp. Introduces New 2D-to-3D Solution for Hyper-Realistic Virtual Earrings Try-On for Jewelry Brands

NEW YORK-- AR Virtual Try-On (VTO) has become an essential piece of the retail journey in the luxury space in recent years, and has greatly enhanced the way consumers shop for jewelry items online and in-store. Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, offers the most advanced VTO solutions for jewelry available on the market today. Today, Perfect Corp. announced an expansion to it's suite of AR-powered jewelry solutions with the introduction of an innovative offering which allows retailers to seamlessly create realistic 3D earring virtual try-on experiences from 2D images. The solution allows jewelry brands to create 3D earring renderings in a few simple steps, with no need for expensive 3D modelling.

Innovative 2D-to-3D VTO Solution Allows for Easy Creation of Hyper-Realistic Earring Virtual Try-On Experiences

With Perfect Corp.’s new 2D-to-3D conversion tool for earrings, advanced algorithms create lifelike virtual try-on SKUs with sophisticated lighting effects and physically accurate motions. Jewelry brands can easily upload 2D product images into Perfect Corp.’s easy to use console, preview earring renderings, and adjust various features including the position and size of the earrings, earring texture, as well as dangling effects, in order to create the most lifelike renderings. The solution is a groundbreaking development for the jewelry industry, and will allow brands to create impactful 3D virtual try-on experiences quickly and efficiently, with no need for extensive 3D asset development resources. As consumers turn to vendors for personalized advice and immersive experiences, virtual try-on technology will help jewelry brands increase customer purchasing confidence and match consumers with products suited to their unique style preferences.

Democratizing Access to Advanced 3D AR Tech and Simplifying Workflows

The new innovation from Perfect Corp. democratizes access to the groundbreaking virtual try-on experience by removing impeding obstacles for brands who don’t have 3D model CAD files of their product ranges. The solution thereby empowers brands to access all the benefits of virtual try on by eliminating this pain point completely, and allowing them to build the experience with just flat images of their inventory.

“At Perfect Corp., our mission is to solve brand and consumer pain points while democratizing access to the newest digital innovations for the retail space,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder, Alice Chang, “Our latest solution for the jewelry industry greatly simplifies the 3D VTO setup process for earrings, and will allow many jewelry retailers to seamlessly create immersive and personalized virtual try-on experiences without the need for expensive 3D modelling.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.