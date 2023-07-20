CedarCreek Systems Announces Partnership With Provi to Streamline Beverage Ordering for Clubs Throughout the U.S.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CedarCreek Systems, a leading eProcurement solution for Clubs, today announced a strategic partnership with Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. The collaboration aims to streamline and simplify the beverage ordering process throughout the hospitality sector.

CedarCreek streamlines club suppliers, departments and budgets into one online marketplace that automates and manages the procurement process from the point-of-purchase through payment. Provi’s online marketplace simplifies the complex process of ordering, selling, and promoting wholesale alcohol between buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Through this partnership, CedarCreek Systems will integrate Provi's advanced ordering marketplace directly into its existing suite of software solutions.

This integration will enable CedarCreek's customers to leverage Provi's robust functionality while seamlessly managing their inventory, sales, and other business operations within CedarCreek's platform. By streamlining the beverage ordering process, Clubs can save valuable time, maintain and evolve their beverage program, and focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to partner with Provi to offer Clubs an innovative solution that will revolutionize their beverage ordering process," said Nicholas Wilhelm, Founder & CEO of CedarCreek Systems. "Provi's user-friendly marketplace, distributor partnerships, and comprehensive product catalog align perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers to succeed with a competitive bar program."

Provi’s intuitive marketplace offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features that enable businesses to seamlessly browse and order from an extensive catalog of alcoholic beverages. With its real-time inventory data, curated product recommendations, and a user-friendly interface, Provi simplifies the complex task of beverage procurement, allowing customers to make informed purchasing decisions quickly and effortlessly. Provi’s distributor partnerships enable Clubs to communicate orders to their sales reps digitally and efficiently.

“Our job is to make the jobs of Club executives and managers easier,” stated Andrew Levy, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Provi. “Our partnership with CedarCreek expands our reach and mission and we are excited to bring our solution to their customers throughout the U.S.”

Provi’s solution will be offered through CedarCreek Systems later this year. To learn more about Provi, visit provi.com

About CedarCreek Systems (www.cedarcreeksystems.com)

CedarCreek is the leading end-to-end inventory, invoicing, and payment solution in the club and resort industries. Cloud based since inception, CedarCreek has the largest integrated supplier network in hospitality ranging from F&B, Agronomy, Retail, Housekeeping, and Maintenance/Engineering. Powered by BirchStreet, CedarCreek deploys solutions tailored to the operation’s size with the universal goal of improving controls, reducing cost, and establishing efficiencies.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors and suppliers. Active in key markets throughout the U.S., Provi's robust, online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi received Built In Chicago's Best Places to Work recognition in 2022. In 2022, Provi joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.