Culture Kings Announces Official Partnership With Rolling Loud Miami

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Culture Kings, a leading international streetwear brand, today announced an official partnership with Rolling Loud, the famed hip-hop music festival. Following an incredibly successful debut at Rolling Loud California earlier this year, Culture Kings will be the official streetwear retailer of Rolling Loud Miami 2023 and additional festival locations globally in 2024.

Through the expanded partnership, Culture Kings will curate an exclusive Rolling Loud capsule collection for each festival that will capture the essence and culture of each city. The Miami collection will feature exclusive merchandise inspired by vintage Miami patterns and graphics. The limited-edition collection will be available to Rolling Loud Miami festival attendees and fans through an on-site pop-up store at the festival and on the Culture Kings website.

In addition to the capsule collection, there will be an official Culture Kings branded stage at the music festival, which will be home to top-tier talent such as Freddie Gibbs, Sheck Wes, and Armani White. The brand will also build a full-sized Culture Kings branded basketball court open to festival-goers and provide exclusive giveaways.

“Fans at Rolling Loud know that merchandise is incredibly important to us,” said Rolling Loud Co-Founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. “We are committed to offering a variety of fresh and comfortable options that aren’t just festival mementos, but fashion pieces in their own right. Culture Kings is a company that shares our passion for combining music and fashion in a way that pushes the culture forward, and we are excited for fans to see our new merchandise collaboration and all of the exciting artists performing on the Culture Kings Stage.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Rolling Loud,” said Jon Yuska, President of Culture Kings U.S. “Rolling Loud has created incredible festival experiences across the world, and Culture Kings is excited to be a part of that story. From the emerging talent showcased on the Culture Kings Stage and the epic Rolling Loud x Culture Kings capsule collections to the custom-built CK basketball court, we’re primed to deliver the magic that happens at the collision of music, fashion, and culture.”

Culture Kings’ exclusive merchandise for Rolling Loud Miami will be available for purchase at the festival and online for a limited time. For more information, please visit the Rolling Loud page on Culture Kings’ website HERE.

ABOUT CULTURE KINGS:

Culture Kings is a premier international streetwear brand and retail destination, standing at the intersection of fashion, art, sports, and music, and a leader in the worldwide streetwear phenomenon. With roots in Australia’s Gold Coast, the Culture Kings brand has become internationally recognized for its immersive shopping experiences, both online and in-stores, with 9 incredible retail stores across in the United States, Australia and New Zealand that offer customers top brands and exclusive products, live DJs, Holy Grail arcades, basketball courts, and music performances.

ABOUT ROLLING LOUD:

Founded by 6-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre.

In 2023, Rolling Loud expanded its empire even further, hosting a series of star-studded festivals in all corners of the globe. The festival kicked off its biggest year yet by returning to Los Angeles for Rolling Loud California. Just weeks later, Rolling Loud debuted Rolling Loud Thailand, its first-ever Asian festival. Rolling Loud continues its world tour this summer with three European shows including Rolling Loud Portugal, and the inaugural editions of Rolling Loud Rotterdam and Rolling Loud Germany.

Rolling Loud season culminates with its flagship festival, Rolling Loud Miami 2023, which returns for its eighth edition on July 21-23, featuring headliners Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, and a wide-ranging lineup including Latin stars Anuel AA & El Alfa, hardcore punk band Turnstile, and rising dance-pop star PinkPantheress.