The WellSky Foundation Gifts $100,000 to Long-Term Supportive Housing Program to Transform the Lives of Women and Children in Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The WellSky Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to removing socioeconomic barriers to health and improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Amethyst Place, a long-term supportive housing program for women and children recovering from generational poverty, substance use, and trauma.

With the contribution from the WellSky Foundation, Amethyst Place is launching an affordable housing development project in Kansas City, nearly doubling its capacity to 70 units. By providing safe housing, Amethyst Place empowers women in their recovery journey, fostering stability and a healthy future for themselves and their families.

“At Amethyst Place, we are deeply committed to helping women overcome substance use disorders and create a new life for themselves and their children,” said executive director Starla Brennan. “This generous donation from the WellSky Foundation will enable Amethyst Place families to continue making remarkable achievements that impact this generation and the next.”

Amethyst Place offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to the unique needs of women in recovery and their children. These include safe and stable housing, counseling and therapy sessions, addiction recovery support, parenting classes, job training, and educational support. Through these programs, women are given the tools and guidance they need to heal, grow, and thrive.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amethyst Place in their important work to make a meaningful difference within our community,” said Brett Fuller, executive director of the WellSky Foundation. “The WellSky Foundation is committed to supporting organizations addressing social determinants of health. Access to safe, affordable, and supportive housing is a vital component of long-lasting health and wellness. We are confident that this grant will help make a positive difference in the lives of the women and children supported by Amethyst Place.”

Additionally, the WellSky Foundation recently announced a renewal grant of $75,000 to previous recipient Mercy Medical Angels, an organization providing free or low-cost transportation services to patients in need, ensuring they can access medical care.

In total, the WellSky Foundation has donated $1.4 million to more than 32 organizations over the last four years. To learn more about the foundation and its initiatives, please visit wellskyfoundation.org.

About Amethyst Place

Amethyst Place is a nonprofit organization located in Kansas City that inspires transformational healing and empowers generations of women and children to achieve recovery, reunification, and resilience. They provide over 150 women and children in Kansas City with truly comprehensive, family-centered care to help them overcome the interconnected cycles of poverty, trauma, and substance use to achieve multi-generational impact. Through their 37 apartments and on-site programs, families receive safe housing and basic needs; educational and vocational supports; recovery, wellness and financial coaching; and therapy and care management for as long as they need to help the whole family heal and thrive.

Learn more at: amethystplace.org.

About the WellSky Foundation

The WellSky Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving quality of life for vulnerable populations by removing social barriers to health, recovery, and lasting wellness. The WellSky Foundation is an engine for change, financially supporting organizations that enable care and healing for people, regardless of their socioeconomic status. With a deep understanding of the social determinants of health, the WellSky Foundation partners with community organizations that are boldly addressing the top four socioeconomic factors affecting long-term wellness — housing, food insecurity, transportation, and isolation. The WellSky Foundation is committed to funding and supporting organizations that protect the people and communities they serve and create better outcomes for people in need. Together with our community partners, the WellSky Foundation is breaking down social barriers to health and wellness to build thriving communities. To learn more about the WellSky Foundation, visit wellskyfoundation.org.