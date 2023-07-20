Oxland Group Acquires Land for New Master-Planned Community in Montgomery County, Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxland Group, a Texas-based residential development company today announced the acquisition of 1,860 acres of land to be developed in the heart of Montgomery County. The land was sold by Regent Properties (‘Regent’), a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm that has been an active investor in Texas for more than 30 years.

“We are thrilled to be leading the development of this beautiful property,” says Tom Woliver, co-president of Oxland Group. “This will be Oxland’s flagship community and we want it to reflect Montgomery County’s heritage and support its future growth.”

Oxland Group plans to develop a residential master-planned community with approximately 4,000 homes. Located north of FM 1488, west of Fish Creek Thoroughfare, the property has been the proverbial ‘hole in the donut’ as development surpassed this area and moved further out due to a lack of infrastructure. With a new bridge and east-west roadway planned, future residents will more easily connect to The Woodlands, Magnolia, and Conroe for employment, entertainment, shopping, schools, and hospitals.

“With this new east-west road, it will take up to 30 miles off bus routes for Montgomery ISD. That is the same for emergency vehicles, which is one of the biggest safety factors,” says Montgomery County Commissioner Charlie Riley. “The development Oxland will deliver will fulfill the growing need for a variety of housing options for all residents of Montgomery County.”

Regent has worked over the past 15 years to secure the necessary approvals to prepare the land for sale.

“This sale to Oxland Group marks a significant milestone in the future development of this premier community,” says Hannah Soroudi, vice president of Build-to-Rent and Land Development at Regent Properties. “The sale comes at the same time Regent is expanding its build-to-rent platform, capitalizing on its 30+ years of diverse land entitlement and development experience across the Sunbelt.”

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction, and value creation in Texas. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at www.oxlandgroup.com.

About Regent Properties, LLC

Founded in 1989, Regent Properties, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor and is a real estate investment management and development firm based in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas. The company is a vertically integrated operator and fund manager with current investments concentrated in six Sun Belt markets. Regent Properties manages a variety of investment vehicles, including comingled funds and separate accounts, on behalf of a sophisticated institutional investor base. Regent's assets under management are approximately $2.3 billion as of 3/31/2023. Over the 30+ year history of its residential platform, Regent has entitled and/or developed over 30,000 lots across the Sun Belt. For more information, visit www.regentproperties.com.