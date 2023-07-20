Gear Up with Back-to-School Deals from T-Mobile

It’s that time of year – school is almost back in session! In case you’re working on any roundups, T-Mobile just announced back-to-school device deals for the whole family ahead of the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pop quiz: where can you score today’s top tech on the most awarded 5G network? Only at the Un-carrier, obviously! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) just announced back-to-school device deals for the whole family ahead of the school year – and they’re all available NOW for both new and existing customers, for a limited time. Details below:

America’s leading 5G network and major value

Families on Go5G Plus get over $270 in additional perks every single month – like Netflix on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi on the biggest U.S. airlines, free international high-speed data, T-Mobile Tuesdays and so much more. Go5G Plus customers are also upgrade-ready every two years, and it’s the first plan where customers always get the same great deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. No other wireless provider can say that. And that’s all on top of getting access to the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

Fast, reliable internet

Not done yet! For families or college students looking for an affordable option to stay connected at home, T-Mobile has them covered with fast, reliable 5G Internet for only $30/month with a Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX plan and AutoPay. For those unsure about making the switch, the Un-carrier offers a worry-free Test Drive of its 5G Internet for 15 days. And, upon making the switch to T-Mobile 5G Internet, the Un-carrier will cover any early termination fees up to $750 via a virtual prepaid Mastercard. Learn more about T-Mobile 5G Internet here.

To learn more about T-Mobile’s back-to-school deals, including how to score a free 5G smartphone, head to t-mobile.com/offers/back-to-school-deals. Happy shopping (and studying)!

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $799.99 – Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 128GB / $299.99 – OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB / $199.99 – Galaxy Tab A7 Lite / $174 – SyncUP Kids Watch / $42 – TCL SyncUp Tracker). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, &, for trade-in offer, trade-in (e.g., Save $800: Galaxy S9; save $400: Galaxy S7) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. $35 device connection charge due at sale. Up to $800 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Home Internet: Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. Not available in all areas. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Savings via $20 monthly bill credit; may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Test Drive: Cancel within 15 days and return equipment to receive refund via bill credit. Early Termination Fee, up to $750, paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard® (expires in 6 months) typically within 8 weeks; no cash access & expires in 6 months; issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC.

