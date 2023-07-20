Igloo and Looney Tunes Hop Into Their First Cooler Collab Starring Bugs Bunny

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, in celebration of WB’s 100th anniversary, announced a new cooler collaboration inspired by the all-time classic and globally loved Looney Tunes franchise. The initial Looney Tunes Cooler Collection — featuring a Little Playmate cooler and stainless steel drinkware starring the international superstar and cultural icon Bugs Bunny — is available now at igloocoolers.com/looneytunes. Later in 2023, Igloo will expand the collection with the release of an imaginatively designed Looney Tunes cooler bag.

"We're beyond excited to launch our Looney Tunes collection with Warner Bros. that celebrates their incredible 100-year milestone in a very cool way," said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. "Through the multi-decades-long history of our two brands, we have the privilege of capturing the timeless humor and playful spirit of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes characters onto our world-famous Playmate, drinkware and, later this year, a softside cooler. We can't wait to see fans of all ages enjoying these Looney Tunes coolers during their own wacky adventures!"

Igloo’s new Looney Tunes Cooler Collection includes the 7-quart Little Playmate cooler ($39.99, fits up to nine standard 12-ounce cans) and 16-ounce vacuum-insulated, stainless steel can, $19.99. Both cooler styles feature fun, colorful artwork showcasing Bugs Bunny, the universally popular, wisecracking and hilarious rabbit — the coolest Looney Tunes character to kick off Igloo’s zaniest cooler collection yet.

Starting today, Igloo’s Looney Tunes Cooler Collection can be purchased on igloocoolers.com/looneytunes, while supplies last. Keep an eye out for more Looney Tunes coolers launching later this year.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.