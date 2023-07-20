Age of Learning and AASA Create Partnership to Advance Evidence-Based Solutions in Early Education

LOS ANGELES & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Age of Learning, leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, and AASA, The School Superintendents Association, today announced a strategic partnership to support district superintendents in identifying and implementing evidence-based solutions that early childhood educators can use to effectively personalize learning in the classroom.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both organizations to prioritize early childhood education initiatives and promote change within districts by facilitating access to best practices and emerging research.

AASA’s Leadership Network, the largest and most diverse network of school district leaders in America, is committed to supporting a pipeline of diverse superintendents and educational leaders as they refine the knowledge, skills, and dispositions for highly effective leadership. To forward this purpose, AASA has established several cohorts, each comprised of current and aspiring superintendents, as platforms for leaders to engage in collaborative professional learning.

Through this new partnership, Age of Learning will work with multiple cohort leaders to recommend research and case studies for possible use in professional learning activities. The company is partnering on AASA’s Early Learning Cohort, Aspiring Superintendents Academy®, and Aspiring Superintendents Academy® for Female Leaders.

“The need for evidence-based solutions for early learners has never been greater,” said Sunil Gunderia, Chief Innovation Officer at Age of Learning. “Through our partnership with AASA, we will work with district leaders to advance evidence-based solutions that support educators with actionable data, and together we will help school leaders and teachers deliver transformative results.”

“Early childhood education is a key driver in ensuring students have long term academic success,” said David R. Schuler, Executive Director, AASA. “Age of Learning’s investment in effective early learning solutions makes it great partner for AASA as we work with district leaders to develop the most effective experiences for young learners.”

This partnership builds on Age of Learning’s ongoing support for schools via its personalized and adaptive programs, My Math Academy® and My Reading Academy™, solutions that are based on well-established principles of learning science research and are supported by a body of ESSA-aligned research demonstrating their effectiveness. To date, the company has received 10 ESSA-aligned validations for My Math Academy and My Reading Academy.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company’s research-based digital education programs have been developed by an experienced team of education experts and have proven efficacy in increasing children’s learning gains. Age of Learning’s flagship product, ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is an award-winning comprehensive curriculum for children. The company’s school solutions programs include My Math Academy®, an adaptive, personalized program proven to significantly accelerate math learning outcomes, and My Reading Academy™, an adaptive program designed to help young learners build a foundation for reading comprehension and literacy and become fluent readers. With over 10 billion learning activities completed by more than 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit www.AgeofLearning.com.

About AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world. AASA’s mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education. For more information, visit www.aasa.org.