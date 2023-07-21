ImmunityBio Announces Execution of $40 Million Equity Financing with Institutional Investors

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has executed financing to provide further working capital and support its ongoing business operations. The Company entered into a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering with multiple institutional investors, providing for the issuance of common stock of ImmunityBio as well as warrants for the purchase of additional shares of common stock of ImmunityBio that is expected to result in gross proceeds at closing of approximately $40 million before deducting any offering-related expenses, subject to customary closing conditions. If fully exercised, the warrants could result in additional gross proceeds of up to $48 million. In addition, in connection with the current financing, the Company agreed to amend the terms of the existing warrants issued in February 2023 so that the pricing and term of such warrants match the newly issued warrants.

Jefferies LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the registered direct offering.

ImmunityBio is a vertically-integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. We are applying our science and platforms to treating cancers, including the development of potential cancer vaccines, as well as developing immunotherapies and cell therapies that we believe sharply reduce or eliminate the need for standard high-dose chemotherapy. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases.

