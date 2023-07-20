Broadway.com Launches “Broadway Guide,” Offering Comprehensive Visitor and Show Guides Suited for Every Kind of Broadway Theatergoer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the premiere website for Broadway tickets, news, and Emmy-Award winning content, Broadway.com introduces “Broadway Guide,” adding to its already robust editorial coverage. “Broadway Guide” is a new comprehensive and authoritative resource for both tourists and locals who are planning a trip to Broadway or simply choosing a show.

“In addition to our general show and ticketing information and industry’s news coverage, we wanted to provide a resource for all Broadway theatergoers – whether they are first-timers or seasoned Broadway attendees – on all things Broadway from the best-selling shows, how to choose the best seats, how to get autographs at the stage door, the best places to park when driving to the theater, and so much more,” said in a joint statement by Jerome Kane and Matt Kupchin, Co-CEO’s of Broadway.com.

Current “Broadway Guides” includes:

The Best Shows to See in July 2023 An Introductory Guide to Broadway The Best Broadway Shows For Kids in 2023 A Guide to Broadway Stage Doors The Best Broadway Attractions Celebrities on the Broadway Stage Most Popular Broadway Shows with Audiences Best Selling Broadway Shows Broadway Shows Closing Soon Introduction to Broadway Lotteries

Additional Guides will roll out throughout the year, including seasonal content to help Broadway.com visitors with their Broadway and New York City experience.

For more information, visit www.broadway.com/broadway-guide.

Broadway.com is the premiere Broadway theater website for news, exclusive content, and ticket sales. It has been named as the top source for Broadway information (after Google) by the Broadway League. Broadway.com offers its subscribers and its visitors (over 27 million annually) complete editorial coverage, unique content and show information. Broadway.com produces the Emmy Award winning syndicated TV program, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, airing weekly in over 100 cities throughout the US. Visit www.broadway.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.com.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 18-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Broadway Brands and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.