Barings and Lakemore Partners announce strategic partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading investment managers, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities (“Lakemore”), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in super-majority control collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity.

This partnership promotes further growth of Barings’ CLO assets under management in Barings’ managed CLOs and supports its standing as one of the largest managers globally in the broadly syndicated loan and CLO markets. For Lakemore, this alliance with another top tier CLO manager deepens their institutional client base and supports further progression of their platform.

“ As we’ve seen in the past few years, it is more important than ever for credit investors to be nimble as market conditions evolve and opportunities arise. This partnership helps to support that flexibility and focus on long-term value creation for investors,” said Adrienne Butler, Co-Head of Barings' U.S. High Yield Investments Group and Head of U.S. CLO Funds.

“ We are excited to work with Lakemore, an experienced manager that has a deep understanding of the dynamics of the CLO market as well as the needs of a global client base,” Martin Horne, Global Head of Public Markets at Barings said.

“ Our mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Barings boosts Lakemore's Aquatine CLO equity platform, further expands our global client reach, and strengthens our business as we gain committed access to one of the largest and most experienced loan and CLO managers in the world,” said Mohamed Seif, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Lakemore Partners.

Barings is among the largest investors globally in high yield credit markets, managing around $75 billion1 in broadly syndicated loans, CLOs, and high yield bonds. Barings is one of the most experienced managers and investors of CLOs having issued its first CLO in 1998 (through predecessor entities) and as an investor in CLOs even beyond that.

Established in 2016, Lakemore is a leading global private credit investment firm with institutional clients in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East that primarily invests in super-majority control equity positions of new U.S. CLOs. Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London, Dubai and Zurich.

About Barings

Barings is a $351* billion global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2023

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in super-majority control CLO equity positions of new issue US CLOs. Serving as a partner of choice for global top-tier loan managers who are aligned with the firm’s portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in Phoenix, London, Dubai and Zurich. Lakemore's mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, working closely with institutional clients in the US, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com.

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC and Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. are registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as investment advisers (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Kroll Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners (Switzerland) GmbH is domiciled in Zurich, Switzerland. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (Switzerland) GmbH are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

1As of 31 March 2023