Hazleton Public Transit and Modeshift Partner to Improve Rider Experience with New Mobile Ticketing Platform

Modeshift, a leading contactless fare collection system provider, announced today a partnership with Hazleton Public Transit (HPT), which services Hazleton, PA and its surrounding areas, to launch a new digital fare and data collection platform.

Through the partnership, Modeshift has worked closely with HPT to plan, design and implement the mobile ticketing system, which will significantly increase ease of use for riders. The digital platform streamlines the ticketing process by offering riders an option to request and pay for a ticket with just a few clicks on a mobile device. Additionally, Modeshift’s data fare collection integration will provide HPT with valuable insights to help optimize transit routes, while improving accessibility for riders.

“We’re excited to launch our new mobile ticketing platform in partnership with Modeshift to provide our community with a safer, more efficient public transit experience,” said Ralph Sharp, director for HPT. “Our buses serve a diverse group of community members and visitors, each with individual needs. With this new digital solution, we can more efficiently meet the needs of our riders by optimizing our routes and timetables.”

Hazleton Public Transit is the latest PA-based transit agency to partner with Modeshift to modernize fare and data collection infrastructure. Most recently, Modeshift partnered with Luzerne County Transportation Authority and continues to see success across the state.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Hazleton Public Transit to help optimize their route planning and improve the overall rider experience,” said Miroslav Katsarov, CEO of Modeshift. “With our data collection platform, HPT will now have greater insight into the needs of its riders and can ultimately use this data to make routes more efficient throughout Hazleton.”

Features of the Modeshift mobile app and online system will include:

Mobile Ticketing: Riders can easily plan their trip and purchase fares through a mobile application.

Smart Cards : Riders without a mobile device can request special smart cards from the agency and then connect their cards or cash to their account.

Web Portal: Travelers can also access many of the above benefits online, streamline trip planning and fare purchases.

Data Collection: Enables HPT to optimize its system based on real-time insights, make data-driven decisions and save valuable resources.

About Modeshift

Modeshift, Inc. is a technology company that helps transit agencies modernize their user-facing technology and the underlying infrastructure to improve efficiency, increase ridership and provide adequate, sustainability-oriented service. It is the only all-in-one digital mobility infrastructure platform that also gives the transit industry the tools to reduce their carbon emissions and aim for sustainability. Our core product is Account-based Fare Collection System, based on the Microsoft Azure cloud and delivered as a service (Software as a Service – SaaS). Modeshift also provides other subsystems which complete the stack of hardware and software needed to operate a modern transit system such as Mobile ticketing, CAD/AVL and real-time passenger information.