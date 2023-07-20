Iteris Awarded Contract for Seminole County Traffic Signal Retiming Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new $1 million contract by Seminole County, Florida for a regional traffic signal retiming program, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

The five-year Arterial Corridor Signal Retiming program includes data collection and analysis, development of signal timing plans, deployment, fine tuning in the field and performance evaluation. It will impact 19 systems and 146 intersections throughout the county.

The primary goal of the project is to implement optimized coordination timing plans to achieve optimal traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians. By reducing dwell time at 146 of the county’s intersections, the project is also expected to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Having worked with Seminole County on retiming projects for over 15 years, Iteris is well acquainted with the county’s staff, procedures, and road network, and is in a unique position to use data collected from previous engagements to streamline the project.

“We are always happy to support Florida’s goal of improving the safety and mobility of road users, and excited to contribute by leading this traffic signal retiming program in Seminole County,” said Anita Vandervalk, regional vice president of consulting solutions at Iteris. “This initiative represents not only continued demand for Iteris’ expertise in traffic signal coordination, but also client satisfaction and success achieved with previous projects. It will ultimately help to increase the value and effectiveness of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure, consistent with our core value of improving safety, air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”

