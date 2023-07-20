Rathbone Funds Now Live on Charles River IMS® and State Street Alpha® Data Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Rathbone Funds (Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd), the London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc, is live on the cloud-based Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) and the State Street Alpha Data Platform (ADP).

Rathbones now benefits from a single enterprise solution underpinned by a solid data foundation. The combination of Charles River IMS and ADP empowers their business with faster insights, increased operational efficiency, and greater collaboration across investment teams. An enterprise-wide view of portfolios and exposures, risk, performance, and ESG analytics in one solution allows Rathbones to position for scalable growth.

“Charles River IMS and the Alpha Data Platform are instrumental to achieving our business goals and growth plans,” said Mike Webb, Chief Executive of Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd. “Data-driven workflows are helping us to drive efficient decision making and bringing differentiated, innovative products to market quickly.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rathbones in support of their goals and growth strategy,” said Caroline O’Shaughnessy, Managing Director, EMEA, Charles River. “Succeeding in today’s market requires scalable, flexible technology and a reliable data model. Charles River IMS and ADP will help Rathbones meet their goals by helping them focus on core competencies, realize greater insights from their data, and manage costs as they grow.”

About Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd

Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited is a wholly-owned, London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc. In 1995 and 1996 respectively, Rathbones Group acquired stockbrokers Laurence Keen and Neilson Cobbold, securing many private wealth managers, and their clients. The company also acquired unit trusts from Laurence Keen Unit Trust Management including the Rathbone Income Fund - the success of which led to a rebranding of the operation in 1999 to Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited. Through its subsidiaries, Rathbones Group Plc manages £60.9 billion of client funds, of which £11.4 billion is managed by Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited (as of December 31, 2022).

About Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc (Rathbones) provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients' wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting responsibly has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward. Our ambition is to be recognised as the UK's most responsible wealth manager. Rathbones has over 2,100 people in 15 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ. Learn more at rathbones.com.

About Charles River Development, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD ~$48 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha®. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River’s partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,250 employees in 11 regional offices. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

(As of Q1 2023)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $39.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.8 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 43,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2023 includes approximately $63 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2023 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

5765867.1.1.GBL.

Information Classification *General