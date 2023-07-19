The University of Houston System Selects Atrium Campus and Agilysys for Next Generation Campus Card and Point of Sale Solution Serving Student, Faculty and Staff Dining Halls and Other Retail Outlets

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eating in a university dining hall has traditionally been an experience for students, faculty and other staff to unwind from hectic schedules, socialize and enjoy a meal with friends and colleagues. However, according to a recent report by Paymnts, the rise in mobile ordering, contactless self-service options and other convenience-focused technologies has elevated student dining expectations. College students increasingly expect to have dining options that give them control over where and when they eat with easy, fast one-tap payment options.

To improve the customer experience across its entire campus, the University of Houston system chose the Atrium campus card management and Agilysys point-of-sale (POS) solution in their dining halls, major quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and a selection of campus retail facilities.

The solution is used at all four UH campuses, which are located in Houston (Main Campus and Downtown), Victoria and Clear Lake. Students, faculty, and staff can purchase and manage their meal plans online from their mobile devices and use them at all Agilysys POS locations.

“We selected Atrium and Agilysys because we needed a more modern solution and a partner to grow with us as we consider other future-forward applications like mobile credentials, mobile ordering and self-serve kiosks,” said Esmeralda Valdez, executive director of University Services, University of Houston. “Atrium and Agilysys help us run our hospitality, food and beverage and retail operations on our campuses more efficiently and effectively, which delights our staff and customers and helps us gain healthier margins.”

Agilysys optimizes operations with a flexible, enterprise-class POS to help food service venues on campuses, restaurants, resorts, hotels, cruise lines and other outlets. Its POS solutions include options for fixed, mobile and tablet devices that can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. The POS tablets have been used effectively during recent University of Houston events, including at shows at its Performing Arts Center.

“Working together with Atrium and UH, we created a configurable POS architecture and design that streamlines and simplifies the jobs of employees, enabling them to deliver High Return Hospitality,” said Don DeMarinis, senior vice president of Sales, Agilysys. “In doing so, these outlets have become better-run and well-loved.”

“We are proud to partner with Agilysys to revolutionize the UH student experience through innovative technology solutions that empower higher education enterprises like us to thrive in the mobile-first era,” said Tammy Johnson, President & CEO, Co-Founder, Atrium.

About Atrium

Atrium Campus provides campus card management solutions reimagined for the mobile generation for higher education, senior living, corporate and government markets. The Atrium cloud solution encompasses closed-loop payments, meal plans, declining balance, activities, physical access rights, mobile credentials, identity management and more. Learn more about Atrium at http://www.atriumcampus.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.agilysys.com