Centric Brands Announces Fashion Jewelry Partnership With Kleinfeld Bridal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) announced today a new exclusive licensing agreement with Kleinfeld Bridal, the leader in bridal fashion and home of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, to design, manufacture and distribute Kleinfeld fashion jewelry and hair accessories.

The partnership with Kleinfeld is the latest brand addition to Centric’s varied and rapidly growing Accessories portfolio. The new collection will feature fashion jewelry and hair accessories for Bridal and beyond, including coming-of-age celebrations, birthdays, weddings, proms, and special occasions that capture the timeless DNA of the Kleinfeld brand. Product categories will include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and hair accessories.

“Kleinfeld is the ultimate bridal destination,” said Jarrod Kahn, Accessories Group President, Centric Brands. “They have set themselves apart with their renowned experience, service, and quality care. We are excited to be partnering with the Kleinfeld team to create unique and timeless fashion jewelry pieces that help women celebrate special occasions.”

“Our customers visit Kleinfeld from all over the world for an unparalleled in-store experience featuring exclusive wedding dresses. Together with Centric we are bringing the magic of Kleinfeld, beyond bridal, directly to your doorstep,” said Ronnie Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Owner of Kleinfeld Bridal. “Kleinfeld has been a part of special moments for over seventy years. Now, with Centric’s partnership and the accessory assortment, customers can have a piece of Kleinfeld fashion whether for a special occasion or everyday wear.”

The product will retail from $35 to $295 and is available now at Amazon.com.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.