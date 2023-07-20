Lafarge Canada Pioneers All-Electric Trucks, Setting the Bar for Sustainable Operations in North America

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada today announced a significant milestone in its commitment to sustainability and the journey towards achieving net-zero emissions. The company is taking a pivotal step by electrifying its work truck fleet in conjunction with North American electric vehicle supplier Vicinity Motor Corp. (“VMC”), resulting in a reduction in scope 1 emissions on site.

In collaboration with VMC and automotive dealer Pioneer Automotive Group, Lafarge Canada has identified a gap in the market offering within the work truck segment and selected a purpose-built, custom-upfit all-electric industrial vehicle - the VMC 1200. Designed as a versatile vehicle to excel in aggregates and production sites, even in the face of challenging weather conditions, this vehicle sets a new standard for sustainable transportation in the construction materials industry.

Lafarge Canada is deploying two all-electric VMC trucks in its British Columbia aggregates and ready-mix operations, signifying a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. As Lafarge expands its fleet, additional VMC models will be integrated throughout 2024.

Lincoln Kyne, Senior Vice President, Lafarge Canada BC Market, expressing his pride in this initiative, states: "I am extremely proud of this industry-leading initiative with Vicinity Motor Corporation, a company rooted in British Columbia. With a proven track record in producing reliable electric vehicles that operate across North America, I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate on the design of new models for our business lines in the coming years."

Brad Kohl CEO Lafarge Canada (West) agrees, “The benefits of this electrification effort are twofold, delivering cost savings and contributing to a reduction in scope 1 emissions on site. Each VMC 1200 truck is estimated to reduce site emissions related to transportation by 6200 tonnes of CO2 annually, showcasing Lafarge's firm commitment to sustainability and its role in combating climate change”.

William Trainer, Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp., added: “We are thrilled to announce this new electrification partnership with Lafarge, Canada’s largest supplier of sustainable and innovative building solutions. Our VMC 1200 is the ideal vehicle to help their team advance sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions in the Canadian building solutions sector - helping to create a better world for everyone. We look forward to working closely with the team at Lafarge to enable their electrification journey.”

Lafarge Canada remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainable practices in the construction industry. The electrification of its truck fleet represents a significant step forward in the company’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions and accelerating green growth.

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge Canada is a subsidiary of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate’s roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

www.lafarge.ca

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.