Riparian Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreements with Pfizer for Novel Cardiovascular Programs

Riparian Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on discovering novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases, today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement and research agreement with Pfizer.

In exchange for exclusive rights to a Riparian preclinical program, Pfizer will make upfront and milestone payments, as well as pay royalties on sales of resulting therapeutics. As part of the research agreement, Pfizer will support Riparian’s efforts to discover further drug targets leading to vasoprotection and will have an option on such targets.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire Riparian team and their success translating fascinating science into an innovative therapeutic program,” said Will Adams, Ph.D., Riparian chief executive officer and co-founder. “We are excited to collaborate with Pfizer and believe they are the ideal partner to advance this program and develop impactful therapies.”

About Riparian Pharmaceuticals

Riparian Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a privately held biotechnology company founded to discover drug targets and therapeutics that impact endothelial dysfunction and vascular inflammation. These two processes underly and drive several cardiometabolic diseases. Riparian has raised $6M in combined investment and research services from Viva Biotech Incubator and JMCR Partners, as well as support from research foundations including the National Institutes of Health and the Massachusetts Life Science Center.