Bakersfield, California, to Modernize Community Development Services with Clariti Platform

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clariti is elated to announce that the City of Bakersfield, California, is moving forward with its Community Development solution to deliver more efficient permitting, inspections, land use, code enforcement and business licensing services. Sperdian, a trusted partner of Clariti, has been selected to provide implementation services.

With a population of over 400,000, Bakersfield is one of California's top 10 largest cities. In 2021, the city issued approximately 14,000 permits, 25,000 business licenses and conducted over 38,000 inspections.

Bakersfield will replace a decades-old, on-premise system with the Clariti Platform, and leverage Clariti’s managed integration with Avolve’s ProjectDox for a seamless back-office plan review experience. On their decision to move forward with Clariti, the city noted the platform's reporting capabilities, digital inspection tools and ease of integrating with other systems as the key factors. Ultimately, the city wanted to improve efficiency for its staff and had been planning this project for years before starting the formal procurement process.

“The City of Bakersfield has made a massive commitment to improve critical Community Development services. We are excited to work with their team to implement a modern system and support the development of refreshed business processes that will improve efficiency and help support growth in the city for years to come,” says Jake Dancyger, Clariti Co-CEO.

Bakersfield is the latest major government in California to select Clariti. Other notable customers include Irvine, Santa Ana, Orange County and Yolo County.

About Clariti

Clariti’s government software helps North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities deliver exceptional community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online.

Founded in 2008, Clariti is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs. Our software is trusted by government agencies that serve over 150 million people across North America.