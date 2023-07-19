Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Todd Brady of Intel

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Todd Brady, who serves as Vice President, Global Public Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer for Intel, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

As Chief Sustainability Officer, Brady leads Intel’s global sustainability initiatives including climate, energy, water, green buildings and circular economy. Currently, Brady’s organization is focused on achieving Intel’s ambitious 2030 sustainability goals and commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Intel’s global operations by 2040.

On the podcast, Brady shared details of Intel’s impactful prioritizing of water restoration and conservation efforts.

“It was an honor to have Todd, a sustainability innovation and thought leader, back on our show to share his story and describe the incredibly impactful work he and his colleagues are doing at Intel,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by Todd’s insights and his team’s efforts to create long-term solutions for water restoration and conservation.”

“It is always a pleasure speaking with John on the Impact Podcast,” said Brady. “I enjoy his passion and engaging questions on some of the most important projects and complex issues related to climate change. These conversations are important to driving awareness of sustainable initiatives and advancements across all industries, but especially within the tech sector.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, General Motors, Ford, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, Patagonia, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Intel, Dell, GE, IBM, AT&T, Qualcomm, Nestlé, BMW, The Home Depot, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Gap Inc., TIME, Kimberly-Clark, Timberland, Hearst, UPS, Hertz, The Hershey Company, McKinsey & Company, FedEx, Intel, T-Mobile, eBay, NVIDIA, Lyft, HubSpot, T. Rowe Price, Ball Corporation, New York City, Beyond Meat, Panasonic, John Deere, Salesforce, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, Amgen, Intuit, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com.