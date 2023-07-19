Aultman Hospital Adds Layer of Safety with Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Aultman Hospital in Ohio. The hospital will use Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at two high-traffic areas in the building.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Aultman Hospital, located in Canton, Ohio, will use two systems– one at its main entrance and another for its emergency department.

“We needed a weapons detection solution that wouldn’t impact people trying to get to work or to an appointment, and Evolv was the perfect answer,” said Darin B. Baad, security coordinator at Aultman Hospital. “Unfortunately, hospitals are facing increased levels of violence, and we need to take steps to protect our environment without stopping and checking every person individually as they walk in.”

Evolv Express allows people to move through security screening without having to always open bags or empty pockets, preventing backups at entrances. The technology distinguishes between threats and most everyday items people carry. According to Aultman Hospital, within the first ten hours of installing the new systems, a number of prohibited items were found, including a gun, a taser, and knives, and nurses and staff have praised the hospital for prioritizing safety.

Aultman procured its Evolv Express systems from Johnson Controls, an Evolv distribution partner. Evolv’s Genetec integration also allows the technology to work seamlessly with the other security measures Aultman Hospital has in place, including security cameras and access control.

“This is an exciting partnership because Aultman Hospital is the first to take advantage of Evolv’s Genetec integration capability,” said Jason Grellner, vice president, healthcare for Evolv. “More and more hospitals are looking to add weapons detection screening for their facilities, and we believe Evolv will help provide some peace of mind to patients, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.”

Aultman Hospital joins a number of other healthcare facilities using Evolv as they strive to create a safer environment for patients, visitors and staff and respond to the growing concern healthcare workers face when it comes to workplace violence.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 600 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

