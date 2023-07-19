KBRA To Leverage T-REX Platform for Private Credit ABS Data Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce that it will partner with fintech firm T-REX to further build its data infrastructure that supports the growth of private credit ABS. The multiyear collaboration will leverage T-REX’s technology to enhance KBRA processes used to conduct its surveillance as well as create comprehensive deal reports and research. This innovative partnership will result in improved efficiencies, streamlined workflows, and more powerful data, freeing analysts to focus on their core mission of providing well-informed, timely credit ratings.

The partnership with T-REX is especially well timed, as KBRA anticipates continued growth in private capital, and expects its role in the structured finance market to increase. In 2022, private credit deals represented a larger portion of the overall ABS market, a trend that has continued through the first half of this year.

“We are excited to collaborate with T-REX as a trusted partner to improve the efficacy of our internal processes at KBRA,” said Eric Thompson, Global Head of Structured Finance at KBRA.

KBRA believes the growing trend towards the use of private credit in ABS is a positive for the market. “Securitizations done in the private credit market may help to facilitate liquidity in the marketplace and potentially benefit investors who may be able to better influence transaction features to meet their needs relative to public and 144A deals,” Thompson said.

KBRA’s technology partner, T-REX, provides advanced software and managed data services for asset-backed finance and complex structured finance, and is uniquely positioned with private credit capabilities.

“Data fragmentation is a real challenge for investors, lenders, and borrowers alike, as they look to participate in the unprecedented growth of private credit. With T-REX’s next gen technology, we will bring the same level of sophistication and robustness enjoyed in other asset classes to KBRA’s leading private credit ratings business,” said Benjamin Cohen, CEO of T-REX.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

About T-REX:

T-REX has modernized the data infrastructure for the asset-backed finance ecosystem. Its data management service, analytics engine, instant reporting, and collaboration functions deliver unprecedented levels of transparency, efficiency, and insight across even the most complex asset classes. With T-REX, stakeholders in structured finance and private credit can confidently unlock higher-yielding fixed income investments at scale, expediting capital flows and delivering returns for investors. Visit www.trexgroup.com to learn more.