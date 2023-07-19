Core10 Joins the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program (VIP)

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core10, Inc. (Core10), a U.S.-based financial technology company that provides lending, account opening, and BaaS products, as well as software development services, today announced that it is expanding its participation in the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program provides Core10 with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Core10 to integrate with Symitar®. VIP is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry clients can easily deploy third-party products.

Core10 has been a VIP member since 2020 via jXchange™ and now integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Core10 provides community financial institutions and fintechs with subscription and project-based API integration solutions to eliminate backlogs, reduce staffing costs and support business growth opportunities. The company’s Accrue platform is a highly configurable, OEM Salesforce Platform solution designed specifically to provide digital account opening, digital lending and core/fintech connectivity to accelerate community financial institutions’ digital transformation strategies. Existing integrations with the SilverLake System® via jXchange and the new integration with Symitar via SymXchange will help ensure Core10 is better positioned to serve more Jack Henry customers.

“Core10 strives to drive engagement and streamline processes for credit unions through API-enabled connections to the core,” said Jeff Hanson, CEO of Core10. “We’ve expanded our partnership with Jack Henry to better serve our credit union partners and allow them to maintain a competitive advantage in an evolving marketplace. By integrating with Episys, Core10’s credit union customers can deliver modern solutions that improve member engagement and introduce innovative account opening and lending products.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Core10

Core10, founded in 2016, is a U.S.-based provider of lending, account opening, and BaaS products, as well as software development services. Core10 is the trusted, easy button partner for banking digital transformation and innovation. The company’s Accrue platform provides an omnichannel digital lending and deposit account opening solution to help elevate and streamline banking operations. Its Mesh middleware layer gives banks a flexible, modern infrastructure to connect their entire technology ecosystem with their core. Supporting their product lines, Core10's professional services team has years of experience building APIs and core connectivity as well as custom software product development.