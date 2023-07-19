Randy’s Donuts® Taps Edwards Global Services, Inc. to Exclusively Represent Global Brand Expansion Initiative

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Randy’s Donuts®, an iconic Southern California based American brand, has engaged Edwards Global Services, Inc. (EGS) to exclusively represent its new expanded global expansion initiative. In addition to the company’s already successful operations in South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, EGS is now implementing an international development strategy to expand Randy’s Donuts’ operations into markets worldwide. Expansion in 2023 and 2024 is planned for franchise friendly countries such as Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Randy's Donuts’ famous 35-foot-wide donut on top of the original location in Los Angeles has been a star of the big screen since its founding in 1952. This leading U.S. food franchise brand will now also be seen in many new markets around the globe in the coming months and years—a true American success story.

“Edwards Global Services has helped 18 F&B franchises go global, but seldom have we seen a U.S. brand get such wide acceptance as Randy’s Donuts® in all areas of the world,” said William (Bill) Edwards, CEO and founder of EGS.

“We are thrilled to work with EGS to guide us through the international waters in order to bring Randy’s hand-made donuts to the world,” added Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts.

For information on how to bring this iconic California brand to your country, please contact William (Bill) Edwards, CEO of EGS at bedwards@edwardsglobal.com.

About Randy's Donuts: Randy's Donuts is the most recognized donut shop in the world and one of the most iconic locations in Los Angeles, attracting visitors from around the world to take pictures of the giant rooftop donut. Immediately recognized as the landmark building from appearances in movies, music videos and television shows, Randy's has consistently been named one of the top donut shops in the country for 70 years and the most-reviewed and highest-rated donut shop on Yelp and similar sites. Whether it's a first visit or a local, one taste of Randy's Donuts made by hand every morning brings customers back time and time again. Connect with Randy's Donuts on Facebook and Twitter at @randysdonuts, and on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok at @RandysDonuts. Learn more at randysdonuts.com

About Edwards Global Services, Inc.: Edwards Global Services, Inc. (EGS), founded in 2001, has assisted more than 40 franchise businesses in the education, retail, restaurant and service sectors with international development and expansion across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Middle and Near East. The EGS GlobalTeam™, comprised of a group of professionals with vast international business development experience, are on the ground covering 30+ countries helping our clients Go Global successfully. For more information, visit www.edwardsglobal.com.