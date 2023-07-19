SampleNinja and Virtual Incentives Partner to Increase The Bar on Delivering Greater Inventive Value to Panel Experts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Incentives, a global leader in innovative incentives, rewards, and payment solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with SampleNinja, the next-generation panel management software.

The newly released integration will help sample providers instantly integrate incentives, rewards, and payments into the SampleNinja platform, making it effortless for panel experts to deliver payouts to their panels and communities.

“We are proud to facilitate the drive towards a higher quality panelist experience; today, this is more important than ever in panel operations. Virtual Incentives' innovative payments and incentives help SampleNinja users easily deliver the payouts their panelists seek,” said Tariq Mirza, co-founder and CEO of SampleNinja. “The Virtual Incentives partnership extends the value we are creating for the market research industry by further modernizing and simplifying how a sample is managed.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with SampleNinja. SampleNinja is very easy to use and navigate, plus the robustness of its features is a game changer for panel administrators and the market research industry. Our collaboration furthers our mission to deliver incentives and payments that excite and engage panelists,” said James Gary, co-founder and CEO of Virtual Incentives.

The partnership creates a synergy for the sample community by combining the feature-rich functionality of the SampleNinja platform with the robustness of Virtual Incentives’ global payment offerings.

About Virtual Incentives

Virtual Incentives’ mission is to help companies deliver incentives and rewards that excite and engage people. Thousands of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—depend on Virtual Incentives to deliver innovative incentives, rewards, and payments, grow revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in New York, Virtual Incentives offers 1400+ gift card brands, Virtual and Physical Visa, PayPal, Venmo, and Direct Bank deposits, and issues over $1 Billion in payments to 182 countries and in 26 currencies. Learn more about Virtual Incentives here.

About SampleNinja

SampleNinja LLC is a market research platform technology company (#ResTech) that aims to revolutionize how people work in the Panel Management sector of the industry by offering best in class, next generation, panel management software. Immediately providing clients with the industry’s highest quality respondents in a flexible and easily scalable way.

Learn more about Sample Ninja at https://www.sampleninja.io/