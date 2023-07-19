CoLab Joins PTC’s Partner Advantage Program

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoLab Software is pleased to announce a new partnership with PTC through their Partner Advantage Program. Through this program, PTC invests in enabling and growing its partners for the benefit of joint customers worldwide.

CoLab is a cloud based platform purpose built for fast, effective design review. Using CoLab, multiple engineers, designers, and other stakeholders can review designs together and build off one another's feedback. The result is a more effective stage gate process for new product development, along with improved value analysis workshops and design for manufacturability exercises.

By digitizing these conversations, which often happen outside of PLM, CoLab provides an avenue to incorporate that data back into PTC Windchill, and contribute to a stronger digital thread ecosystem.

With Windchill, Creo, and CoLab, customers can easily create designs, communicate design intent, make decisions together quickly, and release those decisions to the rest of their organization. PTC customers using CoLab for complex review have accelerated design cycles 2x, achieved 8 figure cost reduction targets, and tapped into more supplier design expertise.

Adam Keating, CEO of CoLab said, “We are thrilled to officially partner with PTC to advance the goals of our shared customers, build stronger integrations between our products, and realize a shared vision of engineering teams bringing life changing products to market years sooner.”

“We are excited to bring CoLab into our technology partner program,” added Nick Samardzija, Product Manager at PTC. “Together with our products and expertise, we are looking to bring forward a solution to enable better collaboration among our customers’ teams using CoLab’s innovative Design Review capabilities together with Windchill, PTC’s enterprise PLM solution.”

To learn more about how PTC customers are using CoLab, visit https://www.colabsoftware.com/case-studies.

About CoLab

CoLab founders Adam Keating and Jeremy Andrews started their careers as mechanical engineers. They came up with the idea for CoLab in 2017, while working on Tesla's model 3 and designing advanced medical devices. Today, engineers at companies like Ford, Komatsu, and Johnson Controls use CoLab to review designs faster, prevent mistakes, and build the next generation of innovative products. Learn more at www.colabsoftware.com.