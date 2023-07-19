Sinclair Announces Distribution Agreement with Hulu to Add Carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and CHARGE!

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, Inc. today announced a distribution agreement with Hulu to add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and CHARGE! to Hulu + Live TV, beginning January 2024.

Tennis Channel, the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle and T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, are scheduled to debut on Hulu + Live TV in January 2024. These additions will give Hulu + Live TV subscribers a means to watch Tennis Channel’s exclusive, live coverage of more than 93% of the professional tennis events each year.

Sinclair’s Comet, featuring sci-fi and fantasy entertainment franchises, and CHARGE!, with a lineup of high-profile police procedural dramas, are also scheduled to launch on Hulu + Live TV in January 2024.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

