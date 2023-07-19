DataVisor and Q6 Cyber Collaborate to Enhance Fraud Detection Capabilities by Integrating Threat Intelligence into DataVisor’s Fraud and Risk Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the most comprehensive, real-time fraud and risk management platform that harnesses sophisticated AI and modern machine learning, today announced a partnership with Q6 Cyber, a leading cyber and fraud threat intelligence firm, to centralize relevant threat intelligence data in a single platform to increase fraud detection accuracy. Q6 Cyber’s proprietary threat intelligence enriches DataVisor’s existing fraud signals, providing financial institutions with a holistic analysis of all relevant transaction data and fraud signals in one centralized platform, immensely simplifying fraud and risk decisioning.

Q6 Cyber's state-of-the-art technology provides continuous monitoring of the expansive "Digital Underground," including online sites, marketplaces, communities, and forums where hackers and fraudsters thrive. The company’s round-the-clock coverage extends beyond the Dark Web and Deep Web to include peer-to-peer messaging apps and other cybercrime infrastructure. As a result, Q6 Cyber provides proactive signals that enable financial and other institutions to preempt a range of financial crimes and fraud, including check fraud, payment card fraud, ACH and wire fraud, mule activity, and many more.

DataVisor’s Fraud and Risk Management platform allows financial institutions to ingest and process numerous digital and fraud data signals, including Q6 Cyber’s threat intelligence data, in real-time and leverage a multi-layered detection strategy using a combination of rules, device intelligence and advanced machine learning approaches. DataVisor’s platform allows for the integration of dozens of other prominent 3rd party financial data integration, including identity and credit data, AML screening data, ID verification, and digital device and behavioral intelligence, translating data into actionable decisioning for proactive protection. Moreover, DataVisor is constantly building new data partnerships, like Q6 Cyber, to readily make available critical fraud and crime signals in its platform.

"Our partnership with Q6 Cyber marks another milestone in our commitment to revolutionize fraud and risk management for financial institutions," said Yinglian Xie, Co-founder and CEO at DataVisor. "The ability to receive and process critical fraud and financial crime data in real time is essential to fighting fraud proactively. Most legacy tools are not designed to ingest or process data effectively and there can be delays in integrating the data because of the significant amount of IT resources required. This results in reactive response to fraud attacks, opening up business to threats and vulnerabilities and extensive fraud losses. We are proud to be transforming how fraud is managed proactively by providing business with an open platform that is flexible, scalable and empowers fraud teams to harness the power of all available data with minimal IT dependence."

The benefits of this centralized platform are already being realized by financial institutions. Since implementing DataVisor's comprehensive platform enhanced with Q6 Cyber data, a national federal credit union has been able to successfully thwart multiple coordinated loan application attacks involving synthetic and stolen IDs, effectively identified social security numbers and employment discrepancies, resolved address and geolocation disputes, and uncovered device-based fraud rings.

"At Q6 Cyber, we are committed to staying at the forefront of cyber and fraud intelligence and delivering proactive solutions to help our partners combat evolving threats," said Eli Dominitz, CEO of Q6 Cyber. "Together with DataVisor’s modern AI-based platform, we are helping financial institutions stay a step ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraudsters."

For more information about DataVisor’s digital fraud solutions, visit www.datavisor.com. For more information about Q6 Cyber’s threat intelligence, visit www.q6cyber.com.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is a comprehensive fraud prevention platform powered by the world’s most sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape. DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

About Q6 Cyber

Q6 Cyber is an innovative E-Crime Intelligence company based in the USA and Israel, serving the world’s leading financial, technology, healthcare, and retail corporations. We monitor the “Digital Underground” – a vast universe where cybercriminals and fraudsters operate and interact. Our 24×7 coverage includes not only underground forums on the Dark Web and Deep Web, but also malware networks, private messaging apps, and other technical infrastructure used by threat actors. We deliver targeted and actionable intelligence with unparalleled speed and precision, resulting in high ROI through significant reduction of cyber and data breaches, financial crimes and fraud, and other electronic crimes. Q6 Cyber is led by veterans of the NSA, US Secret Service, and Israeli Military Intelligence (Unit 8200). Learn more at https://www.q6cyber.com.