Mastek to acquire BizAnalytica, Scaling Digital, Data Cloud and Generative AI Capabilities with Expanded Global Footprint

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizAnalytica, an industry-leading data cloud and modernization solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner. With this acquisition, BizAnalytica will scale new heights with global exposure in 40+ countries and access to an array of service portfolios with ~6000 diverse workforce committed to deliver business value for clients.

This transaction will help BizAnalytica augment its Data Cloud and Modernization capabilities with Mastek’s trusted ecosystem of Digital Engineering, Cloud Transformation, and Generative AI services. Essentially, Mastek will open a gateway for BizAnalytica to a spectrum of industry verticals across Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. Together as One entity, both organizations will enable our customers to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the Cloud, and accelerate adoption of AI.

“We strongly believe Mastek is the ideal choice to reinforce our market-specific capabilities in data cloud and Generative AI. The transition is a turning point for BizAnalytica, and we're eager to collaborate with our joint customers in their transformation journey," said Lokesh Khosla, CTO and Co-founder of BizAnalytica. "With resonating cultural values and vision, BizAnalytica will bring a multitude of opportunities and contribute to Mastek's growth story."

Speaking on the acquisition, Mr. Hiral Chandrana, CEO of Mastek Group said, “As organizations move data to the cloud, it is imperative that they optimize data assets across their value chain to make better decisions. This acquisition is a crucial milestone to accelerate our presence in data engineering & cloud and the fast-evolving Generative AI space. BizAnalytica’s strong data cloud and modernization capabilities, differentiated solutions & partnerships with leading cloud platforms will help us de-complex the cloud transformation journey for our clients with trust, value, and velocity.”

“Clients globally are moving their Data workloads to the cloud and are looking to leverage this data to create enterprise specific Generative AI models. BizAnalytica’s strong footprint in the US will help us unfold Mastek's potential in existing verticals such as Healthcare & Retail and new industries like Asset & Wealth management. We are confident that this strategic investment will help Mastek strengthen our existing Data Cloud & Analytics capabilities and deliver greater value to our clients.” said Raman Sapra, President and Chief Growth Officer at Mastek.

About BizAnalytica

Established in 2017, BizAnalytica is a provider of end-to-end professional data cloud and modernization services, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, and analytics. It helps enterprises define a smart data cloud and modernization strategy that results in intelligent, data-driven decisions to stimulate revenue and growth. The company has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks AWS, Azure, and other leading platforms. For more details, please visit our website www.bizanalytica.com