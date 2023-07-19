Values Beyond the Cup: With BLK and Bold, Aramark Refreshments Expands Minority-Owned Business Commitment

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark and BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand in the U.S., have reached a multi-year agreement that will make the company’s lineup of hot and cold coffee products available to Aramark Refreshments clients this year.

In keeping with BLK & Bold’s mission to positively impact communities through the daily morning routine of drinking coffee or tea, Aramark is further building its portfolio of diverse suppliers in the refreshments space and expanding upon its values, beyond the cup.

“Aramark Refreshments provides more than beverages and curated coffee services; we offer inspired break experiences that foster an inclusive office environment and create a sense of community,” said Patrick Liebler, President of Aramark Refreshments. “As part of our organization’s diverse supplier strategy, we’re developing with companies who exemplify inclusion and community and share in our mission to curate office spaces where employees can recharge with a quick snack and enjoy meaningful moments. BLK & Bold is a great fit, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to add them to our portfolio and offer their products to our clients.”

BLK & Bold was started by two best friends and their love for coffee. BLK & Bold founders, Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson created the company with an interest in investing in the youth community. Cezar and Johnson believe that coffee plays a role in connecting people to their rituals and fuels communities. With that philosophy, the company gives 5% of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations across America that are dedicated to guiding America’s less resourced youth. As one of Aramark’s newest diverse suppliers, BLK & Bold will deliver on clients’ desire to bring on more cause related partners and vendors and give back to the communities in which they work and live.

“It is and will always be important for us to address socio-economic disparities, not only in dialogue but also by creating a funnel to resources,” said Cezar, CEO and co-founder of BLK & Bold. “We will continue to act as a leader, not only in spaces we’ve cultivated, but in partnership. We must continue to invest in diverse voices to solve issues within our communities. This is one of many ways to make a difference.”

In addition to being the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand in the U.S., BLK & Bold is a certified B Corporation. BLK & Bold can be found nationally in 11,000+ retail stores such as Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Walgreens, and various regional grocers, in addition to the workplace. BLK & Bold was listed last year as one of the 50 fastest growing certified minority businesses (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Learn more about this partner at blkandbold.com.

Aramark’s overall responsible-sourcing strategy includes continuously partnering with a broad network of expanding diverse and small/disadvantaged organizations and businesses. BLK & Bold is a great business Aramark is adding to its portfolio in furtherance of our commitment to supplier diversity. For information on Aramark’s Supplier and Diversity Program, visit: Supplier Diversity - Aramark.

