Sangamo Therapeutics and Chroma Medicine Announce Option and License Agreement to Evaluate and Develop Zinc Finger Proteins for Epigenetic Editing

BRISBANE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a clinical-stage genomic medicine company and Chroma Medicine, Inc. (Chroma), a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced they have entered into a research evaluation, option and license agreement to develop epigenetic medicines leveraging zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) for sequence-specific DNA recognition. Over the course of two decades, Sangamo has built and validated the world’s largest library of ZFPs, deploying them to address numerous therapeutically relevant targets. Advancing the transformative potential of epigenetic editing, Chroma is expanding the versatility of its platform by leveraging Sangamo’s ZFPs. Following a research evaluation period, Chroma has the option to license the ZFPs for potential worldwide development and commercialization of epigenetic medicines for certain therapeutic targets.

“Sangamo is the world leader in zinc finger protein genomic engineering, and we are very proud of the range and depth of our capabilities in this area,” said Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Sangamo. “We believe our ability to rapidly design and engineer highly potent and specific ZFPs can provide unique and highly valuable capability beyond what is available with competing technologies. We are constantly seeking to deploy our technology with partners outside of our core neurology focus area and are very happy to explore combining our ZF technology with Chroma’s unique capabilities. We believe that this work will further validate the importance of zinc fingers as an ideal platform to support epigenetic editing.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Chroma will evaluate novel Sangamo ZFPs for specified collaboration targets outside of the central nervous system in exchange for an upfront technology access payment. If Chroma exercises its option for any or all targets, Sangamo would be eligible to receive an option exercise payment, in addition to potential development and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on any Chroma products incorporating the licensed ZFPs. Chroma will lead and fund all research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of products incorporating the licensed Sangamo ZFPs.

“As a leader in epigenetic editing, Chroma has advanced and optimized our platform, showing highly efficient, specific, and durable gene silencing in vivo and the ability to accomplish multiplex epigenetic editing without induction of indels or chromosomal rearrangements,” said Vic Myer, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Chroma. “Leveraging Sangamo’s leading zinc finger protein engineering capabilities expands our platform optionality, further positioning Chroma to progress a broad portfolio of epigenetic editing therapeutics that spans several indications.”

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Chroma Medicine, Inc.

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature’s innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-dose therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company was founded by the world’s foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Sangamo Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Sangamo's current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Sangamo’s zinc finger proteins’ potential to be used with Chroma’s epigenetic editors, the potential for Chroma to develop epigenetic medicines leveraging ZFPs for sequence-specific DNA recognition, the potential for Sangamo to provide Chroma specific ZFPs designed for collaboration targets outside of the central nervous system and for Sangamo to receive an upfront technology access payment, the potential for Sangamo to design and engineer ZFPs to provide valuable capability beyond what is available with competing technologies, the potential for Chroma to exercise its option and for Sangamo to receive development and commercial milestone payments and royalties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the research development process, including the results of clinical trials; the regulatory approval process for product candidates; and the potential for technological developments that obviate technologies used by Sangamo and its partners, the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential for Chroma to breach or terminate its agreement with Sangamo; and the potential for Sangamo to fail to realize its expected benefits from the Chroma agreement, including but not limited to further validating the importance of the zinc finger platform to support epigenetic editing. Actual results may differ from those projected in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in Sangamo's operations and business. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Sangamo undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.