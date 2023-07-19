Airwallex Scales Global Money Movement, Collaborates With Brex to Help Accelerate International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, today announced a partnership with Brex, a leading U.S.-based financial technology company, to support its global expansion. Airwallex continues to assemble a rapidly growing ecosystem of customers and partners, validating its position as a catalyzing force in global money movement infrastructure and proving the power of collaborative innovation in fintech.

“In today’s economic climate, every business is navigating two competing interests: expanding operations and saving costs,” said Jack Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Airwallex. “Traditional banking solutions make that nearly impossible as global expansion is often accompanied by burdensome complexity, slow time to market, and complicated regulatory requirements. We see a tremendous opportunity to connect more US-based businesses with our global network, and we’re thrilled to be able to support incredible fintech companies like Brex expanding globally.”

Brex, the first fully unified global spend platform, serves large multinational customers all over the world that need access to the same financial tools Brex offers in the U.S. in other countries. Through a seamless integration, Brex is scaling fast by solving multiple financial use cases at once. The company is leveraging Airwallex’s suite of solutions, including local currency collections for its global corporate card as well as global employee expense reimbursements. Brex is leveraging Airwallex’s robust network of more than 50 global licenses to accelerate its market expansion.

Henrique Dubugras, Founder and Co-CEO at Brex, said, “Leading enterprises are expanding their footprints globally and are looking to Brex for employee spend and expense management across their operations. Brex has invested years and millions of dollars in the financial infrastructure to power this global money movement and therefore chooses its partners very carefully. We are pleased to be working with Airwallex due to its strong financial infrastructure in multiple markets and developer-friendly platform.”

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions for global payments, treasury management, and embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex removes the friction from global payments and financial operations, allowing businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex powers over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit www.airwallex.com.

About Brex

Brex is the first fully unified global spend platform — with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, bill pay, and travel, all in one place. Brex makes it easy for finance teams and founders to manage every aspect of global spend at scale by empowering their employees anywhere to make better financial decisions. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of businesses, from enterprises to startups. To learn more about Brex's unified spend platform, visit brex.com.