Stern Pro Circuit Comes to Canada

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc. will present the seventh Stern Pro Circuit tournament of the 2023 competitive season, the YEGPIN Match Play Championship, from July 20-22 at the 2023 YEGPIN Pinball and Arcade Expo. The YEGPIN Match Play Championship is one of the largest pinball tournaments in the world, featuring 96 pinball machines and up to 240 players. Held in Sherwood Park, the three-day tournament contains three distinct skill divisions (A, B, Novice), with players earning Stern Pro Circuit points and competing for cash prizes, custom trophies, a NIB pinball machine and more.

Continuing its third season, Stern Pinball partners with the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) in producing the premiere competitive pinball circuit in the world. The Stern Pro Circuit is a series of 20 high-level pinball tournaments held throughout the season culminating in the pinnacle event, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship, featuring the top 32 ranked players.

The YEGPIN Match Play Championship will have players compete in groups on the first day to determine the skill division for all competitors. The next day, players will compete against others in their skill division, with the top 28 in each division moving on to the playoff round. On the final day, the top 28 placements in each division will compete in a division final, featuring four machine, four-player matches where only the top 2 will advance to the finals.

“The YEGPIN Match Play Championship is one of the largest, most iconic pinball tournaments in the world, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “Best of luck to all of the players coming out to compete, novice or professional – can’t wait to see how the player rankings net out after the tournament!”

For full details on the Stern Pro Circuit and to keep up with the current standings and schedule, please visit – https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/

To purchase tickets for the YEGPIN Match Play Championship, please visit the link here.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Venom, Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.stern pinball.com.