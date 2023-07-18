Batman Executive Producer Michael Uslan and Industry Innovator David Uslan Join Legible’s Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible” or the “Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of Messrs. Michael and David Uslan as Strategic Advisors. Renowned for their contributions to the entertainment and publishing industries, the Uslans bring invaluable expertise that will significantly advance Legible’s strategic direction as a world-first, browser-based e-reading platform offering cutting-edge multimedia reading experiences driven by enhanced content, strategic partnerships, and brand expansion. Their input and creative insights will be instrumental as Legible develops never-before-seen Stan Lee properties under its recently announced partnership with Kartoon Studios.

David Uslan commented, “Legible’s proprietary technology has the potential to transform the way comic books are read online by embedding animation, music/sound, and video. We see Legible revitalizing legacy properties and attracting new readers through thoughtful, powerful multimedia comic integrations - scalable and viewable on any device anywhere in the world.”

Michael Uslan states, “Above and beyond bringing comics to life, we look forward to championing Legible's creative technology in conventional eBooks, reaching readers and publishers worldwide.”

The Uslans are deeply connected to the legacy of Stan Lee, iconic creator of Spiderman and other Marvel superheroes, serving as advisors to Kartoon Studios' (NYSE American: TOON) "Stan Lee Universe" and the Comic-Con Museum. Having enjoyed a close friendship and business association with the legendary Stan Lee for 50 years, Michael and David Uslan credit him as their mentor and inspiration. They recently curated "Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee," the new world-first showcase of Lee and his co-creators’ extraordinary work.

Legible CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited and proud to work with Michael and David Uslan, proven powerhouses in the entertainment industry. Their legacy of transformational storytelling and strategic acumen aligns seamlessly with Legible’s vision of revolutionizing the digital reading and publishing landscape. This appointment amplifies our commitment to creating immersive reading experiences, and marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards crafting a global narrative powerhouse, solidifying Legible's position at the nexus of literature and technology.”

Seasoned industry veterans, the father-son producing duo have a remarkable knack for turning creative visions into globally celebrated franchises. Emmy-winner Michael Uslan's pioneering work as the originator and executive producer of the decade-spanning Batman franchise, as well as involvement in films including “Constantine” and “National Treasure”, have left an indelible mark on the industry. David Uslan has an impressive background in producing, publishing, and gaming, and is involved in prestigious projects such as the Emmy-nominated “Sabrina: Secrets of A Teenage Witch” and the upcoming scripted series based on the lives of New York Yankees' legends Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth with Universal Television and Apple Plus.

The Uslans’ addition to the Legible team will create new insights and value built on their decades of navigating the intersection between storytelling and commercial success. Their expertise, coupled with their vast network of industry connections, will accelerate and fortify Legible's growth trajectory. In an industry ripe for innovation, their counsel will be invaluable as the Company evolves from a promising platform to an influential global player in the digital publishing and reading space.

