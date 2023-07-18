New Jersey American Water Awards Nearly $1 Million to Support Community Development Projects Across Camden

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Jersey American Water today announced the distribution of $950,000 in Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit (NRTC) funding to three Camden-based nonprofit organizations: Parkside Business and Community in Partnership (PBCIP), Heart of Camden, and St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society. The grants, which were announced in coordination with the state’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), will be used to fund several community and economic development initiatives; housing and homeownership programs; and varying environmental, quality of life, and youth social services.

New Jersey American Water’s 2023 NRTC funding, totaling $950,000, will support 29 projects across three Camden nonprofits in collaboration with numerous local partners as follows:

$565,000 to PBCIP : PBCIP leverages civic infrastructure and local partnerships in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood that address areas of inequity, promote greater access to health and well-being, and build community by engaging in two-way dialogue and advancing quality of life initiatives. Proposed NRTC 2023 projects include small business training, new homes for sale, vacant storefront art activation, and an urban farming initiative.

: PBCIP leverages civic infrastructure and local partnerships in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood that address areas of inequity, promote greater access to health and well-being, and build community by engaging in two-way dialogue and advancing quality of life initiatives. Proposed NRTC 2023 projects include small business training, new homes for sale, vacant storefront art activation, and an urban farming initiative. $335,000 to Heart of Camden : Founded in 1984, Heart of Camden leverages neighborhood assets to advance community improvement and green space initiatives in Camden’s Waterfront South district. Proposed NRTC 2023 projects include an owner-occupied home repair program, installation of mixed-use retail and art studios, and the formation of an environmental justice task force.

: Founded in 1984, Heart of Camden leverages neighborhood assets to advance community improvement and green space initiatives in Camden’s Waterfront South district. Proposed NRTC 2023 projects include an owner-occupied home repair program, installation of mixed-use retail and art studios, and the formation of an environmental justice task force. $50,000 to St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society: The Carpenter Society focuses on home building and repair as well as efforts to increase homeowner retention and prevent foreclosures throughout East Camden. Proposed NRTC 2023 projects include capital improvement projects, home weatherizing, and an East Camden Multi-Cultural Day.

“Our community commitment goes beyond the services we provide—it means investing in the programs, institutions, and opportunities that enable tangible benefits for residents of the communities we serve,” said Mark McDonough, President, New Jersey American Water. “We’re proud to support these Camden-based community organizations that are so central to economic growth and revitalization. The state’s NRTC program continues to be a critical asset in delivering lasting, real change.”

“We are thrilled to once again be the recipient of New Jersey American Water’s NRTC Grant,” said Bridget Phifer, Chief Executive Officer of PBCIP, which also received NRTC grant funding from New Jersey American Water in 2021. “These funds are invaluable in our efforts to address and overcome the systemic roadblocks to ensure a healthier and more equitable Parkside community.”

“This year’s NRTC funding will uplift the community members and institutions that contribute to Camden’s vitality. Investing in opportunities for housing and economic development, as well as supportive services advancing environmental justice and public safety, will change lives,” said Carlos Morales, Executive Director of Heart of Camden. “We are so grateful to companies like New Jersey American Water that prioritize corporate social responsibility and follow through on their community commitments.”

“East Camden is a vibrant area with many opportunities for sustainability initiatives, capital improvements, and enhanced arts and culture support,” said Pilar Hogan Closkey, Executive Director of St. Joseph’s Carpenter Society. “This New Jersey American Water grant, along with our other NRTC funders’ grants, will fund several projects, in partnership with East Camden Collaborative community partners, that invest in homeownership, enhance business growth, and improve quality of life, building wealth throughout the community.”

Since 2010, New Jersey American Water has provided approximately $11 million in grants to community initiatives in its service areas across the state through the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program. Approximately $9.9 million of that total has been awarded to Camden initiatives.

“American Water continues to live up to its commitment to our city as a true member of our community. They understand the importance of business, community and government all working together to continue the positive transformation that is happening here in Camden,” said Victor Carstarphen, Mayor, City of Camden. “And these three community organizations are representative of the strength, determination and vision of our citizens to create a better life for their families and their communities, and they are so deserving of this financial support to continue their missions.”

The NRTC Program, which is administered by DCA’s Division of Housing and Community Resources, is designed to spur the renewal of distressed neighborhoods through strategies developed by residents and the community-based nonprofit organizations that assist them. These local organizations prepare, submit, and receive approval from DCA for multi-year revitalization plans for the neighborhoods they serve. The approved projects are listed in a qualified projects pool from which companies request the ones they wish to support. New Jersey American Water’s application to award grants to these organizations through the NRTC program was approved by the DCA in December 2022.

New Jersey American Water has been the water services provider for the Cramer Hill and East Camden parts of the city for over 100 years and American Water Contract Services has been the contract operator for Camden’s water and wastewater system since 2016. To learn more about American Water’s ongoing partnership with the Camden community, view the Annual Camden Community Investment Report here.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook.