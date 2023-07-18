The Modern Data Company and Thoughtworks Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Data Mesh Implementations and AI Initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Modern Data Company, pioneers of the world's first data operating system, DataOS®, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with renowned global technology consultancy, Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS). This groundbreaking collaboration is set to reimagine data operations and accelerate the adoption of Data Products, Data Mesh, and AI initiatives across a wide range of industries.

Harnessing its rich expertise in data strategies, Thoughtworks has led numerous successful data transformation initiatives. The pairing of this experience with the technologically advanced Modern Data Company’s DataOS Platform--designed to streamline creation and management of Data Products, the key ingredients for a Data Mesh implementation--forms the backbone of this partnership. This collaborative alliance is set to unlock the full potential of organizational data, spearhead innovation, and pave the way for successful data modernization initiatives.

“The partnership between Modern and Thoughtworks marks a significant step as we transform how data is implemented and applied across an organization. We're changing the game by moving from traditional tables to a Data Product approach, and this collaboration significantly advances our shared vision. At The Modern Data Company, we firmly believe that the future lies in viewing and treating data as a product. This reimagining enables rapid, comprehensive creation and management of data, accelerating innovation and unlocking its full potential,” said Srujan Akula, CEO, The Modern Data Company. “By pairing Thoughtworks' profound expertise in data strategies with our innovative DataOS platform, we're poised to bring about a transformative shift in how organizations leverage their data.”

DataOS is an integrated platform that simplifies and expedites data development cycles. It equips teams with the comprehensive tools to easily build, manage, deploy, and iterate on their data products, all while ensuring seamless compatibility with the existing data infrastructure. This enables businesses to use their data assets without interruptions, maximizing derived value.

“The Modern Data Company and Thoughtworks have partnered to combine the world’s first data operating system, Modern’s DataOS, and Thoughtworks’ world-class data engineering and AI practices to help you thrive in today’s data-driven economy,” said John Spens, VP Data & AI Service Line, Thoughtworks. “Accelerate insights to drive your business by delivering transparent, trustworthy and accessible data efficiently and well.”

Stay tuned for more updates on this strategic partnership. For more information about The Modern Data Company and Thoughtworks, please visit their websites at https://TheModernDataCompany.com and https://Thoughtworks.com, respectively.

About The Modern Data Company:

The Modern Data Company offers comprehensive data management products. Our flagship product, DataOS®, is a data operating system pioneered to build comprehensive data products and accelerate the adoption of data mesh implementations so that organizations become truly data-driven and AI-ready.

See The Modern Data Company at CDOIQ 2023 in Cambridge, MA. at Booth #29 to learn more about data products and data mesh implementations.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy with more than 12,500 employees in 50 offices across 18 countries. It integrates strategy, design, and software engineering services for clients ranging from global Fortune 500 enterprises to digital natives and digital scaleups in industries like automotive, retail, financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. Founded in 1993, Thoughtworks is headquartered in Chicago.