EdgeNext and Safenames Partner to Enhance Website and App Performance, Security, and Edge Computing

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeNext and Safenames have joined forces to deliver comprehensive solutions that optimize website and application performance, ensure secure content delivery, fortify cybersecurity defenses, and leverage the power of edge computing.

EdgeNext, a leading provider of edge cloud services, and Safenames, a leading global domain name registrar and brand protection service provider, are combining their expertise to address the evolving challenges businesses face in the digital landscape.

The partnership offers a holistic approach to accelerate website and app performance, including VOD and live stream content. Through an advanced network architecture and cutting-edge technologies, clients will benefit from enhanced content delivery performance and reduced latency, resulting in a superior user experience.

Cybersecurity protection is a top priority in this collaboration. EdgeNext and Safenames bring a comprehensive suite of security solutions, including DDoS Protection, Bot Management, and Web Application Firewall (WAF). These solutions fortify clients' online platforms against malicious attacks, safeguarding sensitive data and brand reputation.

Furthermore, the partnership integrates edge computing capabilities. By processing and storing data closer to the edge of the network, clients can achieve improved efficiency and responsiveness in delivering content and services.

"With our partnership, we provide clients with state-of-the-art solutions for performance, security, and computing needs," said Brett Roberts, Sr. Global Sales Director of EdgeNext. "We empower businesses to excel in the digital space while maintaining robust cybersecurity defenses and leveraging the advantages of edge computing."

"Safenames’ overall mission is to help protect our clients’ brands. Our partnership with EdgeNext is another valuable step forward in our ongoing journey to provide the highest grade of security and performance solutions to our clients, therefore further protecting their highly valued brands, as well as their own customer bases," said Gavin Mills, Global Sales Director at Safenames.

The EdgeNext and Safenames partnership revolutionizes website and application optimization, cybersecurity protection, and edge computing. Clients gain access to streamlined digital operations, peace of mind, and faster, more efficient content delivery.

About EdgeNext:

EdgeNext is a global edge cloud service provider specializing in APAC, China, and Middle East cloud delivery, cloud security, and edge computing solutions. Powered by a strategically located, globally distributed network, innovative computing technologies, and customer-centric expert services, EdgeNext supports industry-leading brands with the capacity to deliver the most agile, rapid, and seamless content viewing experience to target audiences worldwide. EdgeNext drives significant internet traffic by supporting and delivering high-demand videos, live streaming, sports, gaming, and performance-dependent websites or applications.

EdgeNext’s expertise in cloud security ensures network protection through encryption and advanced threat detection. By leveraging its edge computing products, customers can lower their Operational and Maintenance costs with high flexibility. EdgeNext’s exceptional services have made it the partner of choice for industry-leading brands.

About Safenames:

Safenames is a renowned global domain name registrar and trusted brand protection service provider. Our primary focus is to ensure the safeguarding of our clients' online presence and reputation. We offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of our global client base.

Our services include strategic corporate domain portfolio management, online trademark protection, cyber security solutions, performance optimisation, domain acquisition, and reliable hosting solutions. We pride ourselves on using cutting-edge technology and advanced tools, including our bespoke Mark Protect platform.

With our expertise in combating cyber-squatting and online brand abuse, we save our clients millions in potential losses and protect their valuable brand reputation. At Safenames, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital world.