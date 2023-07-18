Redpoint’s rg1® to Help Hawaiian Airlines Streamline Customer Experience and Personalization

WELLESLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpoint Global has partnered with Slalom Consulting to implement the Redpoint rg1 platform for Hawaiian Airlines, connecting siloed data, enabling a single customer view, eliminating manual procedures and enhancing personalized experiences for Hawaiian Airlines customers. Hawaiian Airlines selected rg1 to reduce duplication in technology, deliver robust identity resolution, refine data management/governance practices, streamline the overall omnichannel marketing engine, and produce a flexible and connected infrastructure for marketing and IT.

“Having a platform that can grow with us was mission critical. We look forward to leveraging Redpoint’s flexibility and composability, as well as a structure and architecture far above what is considered foundational in our marketplace,” said Rob Sorensen, Vice President of Marketing and e-Commerce at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines offers daily service between Hawaiʻi and 15 North American routes, including major cities on the West Coast as well as flights to Austin, Boston, New York, and the U.S. territory of American Samoa. Hawaiʻi’s largest carrier also provides service to Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, the Cook Islands, South Korea and Japan. Experiencing strong demand for travel in 2023, Hawaiian Airlines is committed to creating a frictionless booking and travel experience.

To meet evolving expectations for omnichannel personalization, Hawaiian Airlines will use the rg1 customer data platform (CDP) to create a single customer view, delivering speed-to-value through the platform’s data management capabilities, the creation of a Golden Record and the ability to target new segments.

“Hawaiian Airlines is thinking strategically and innovatively about the role customer data will play in all future communications and making investments in best-of-breed solutions to deliver optimal experiences to all guests,” said Dale Renner, CEO and Chairman of Redpoint Global. “We’re honored to play a role in making their vision for customer experience a reality, and I have no doubt they will continue to see returns as the efficiencies and hyper-personalization profoundly transform the customer experience.”

“Hawaiian Airlines has prioritized automation, data quality and streamlined data management,” said Jennifer Fleck, Senior Principal Consultant for Slalom Consulting. “But where I see real impacts for the long-term center around true customer data ownership from end-to-end. This data is one of the most valuable assets they have in a competitive market that is constantly pressured to keep costs down and experiences positive.”

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines® is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, the Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes. Hawaiian led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com.

About Slalom Consulting

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, the approach is fiercely human. In eight countries and 45 markets, Slalom deeply understands its customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, the 13,000+ strong team helps people and organisations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. Learn more at slalom.com.

About Redpoint Global

With Redpoint’s software platform, rg1, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint’s solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit redpointglobal.com.