Acxiom and Hugo & Cat Partner to Offer Marketing Optimization and Personalization for the Next Generation of Customer-Obsessed Businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth, today announced it is working with digital customer experience agency Hugo & Cat to deliver a solution to the imminent sunsetting of Google Optimize. This partnership across IPG companies supports businesses in realizing the value of optimization and how they can better drive success metrics through tools such as Sitecore Personalize.

Customer behavior is changing more quickly than ever due to financial pressures, the evolution of personal preferences, and increasing complexity in how people engage with brands. Businesses can no longer afford to invest their time and money into large-scale digital transformation programs every two to three years. Instead, organizations need to adopt an always-on optimization and measurement strategy that allows them to focus on proactively improving the digital customer experience.

However, with Google Optimize being discontinued in September, increased competition in the solutions market has made it difficult for brands to determine which tool is the best option. The partnership between Acxiom and Hugo & Cat will address this by offering a replacement solution to existing Google Optimize customers. Acxiom’s data-driven marketing transformation expertise, and CDP implementation experience, along with Hugo & Cat’s skill with super sleek content engagement, personalization, and journey optimization, will provide brands with a solution that delivers a best-in-class personalized customer experience.

As a result, businesses will be able to leverage the easy, no-fuss implementation of a tool such as Sitecore Personalize and benefit from mature A/B testing and personalization with AI or machine learning. From in-built dashboards to easy targeting and configuration of experiments, our clients can obtain real-time metrics for seamless activations, alongside being able to see and manage customer insights within one tool. The partnership between Acxiom and Hugo & Cat will also ensure decision-makers realize the value of their investment and enable them to measure and optimize their KPIs and customer experience strategies, regardless of the tool they are using.

Larissa Moreira, Product Manager, Acxiom EMEA said: “ The impact of Google sunsetting Optimize in September has been heavily discussed across the industry and, until now, there was no clear solution for businesses on how they can continue optimizing their customer experiences. Through our partnership with Hugo & Cat, we are combining our individual strengths – whether that’s A/B testing, optimization strategy definition, or CDP implementation – to provide a way for businesses to leverage personalization and drive success metrics.”

Gareth Osborne, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology & Data, Hugo & Cat, said: “ As a digital customer experience agency, we’re all about creating experience ecosystems that are designed around customer needs to deliver long-term value for brands. Our partnership with Acxiom complements our key strengths in areas such as experience design, technology delivery, and data and analytics to offer businesses a solution for optimization that helps them put their customers first, ultimately delivering personalization, loyalty, and recurring profitable revenue for brands.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom partners with the world's leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and for brands. The experts in identity, the ethical use of data, cloud-first customer data management, and analytics solutions, Acxiom makes the complex marketing ecosystem work, applying customer intelligence wherever brands and customers meet. By helping brands genuinely understand people, Acxiom enables experiences so relevant and respectful, people are willing to explore new brands and stay loyal to those they love. For more than 50 years, Acxiom has improved clients' customer acquisition, growth, and retention. With locations in the US, UK, China, Poland, and Germany, Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Hugo & Cat

Hugo & Cat is a digital experience agency creating products and experiences that give businesses a competitive edge. By putting customers at the heart of decision making, they move fast, unlock value and fuel sustainable growth. Strategically led, creatively driven and technologically passionate their team of 120 strategists, analysts, designers and developers are based in London, New York and Manila. Together they reimagine experiences, unlock opportunities and nurture customer relationships for clients including Sony, Tourism Ireland, Bentley, Swiss RE and Mercer. The company is part of the McCann Worldgroup and the IPG network.