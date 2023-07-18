Cohesity Expands Partnerships with Cisco and HPE to Grow Market Penetration of Its Cloud Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will each be offering Cohesity Cloud Services (CCS) to bring efficient data security and management to companies operating in today’s modern hybrid and multicloud environments.

Cohesity has benefited from strategic partnerships with Cisco and HPE to help deliver the benefits of the Cohesity Data Cloud to nearly 1,000 joint customers worldwide. In 2017, both companies started working with Cohesity to deliver integrated data protection solutions on Cisco UCS servers and HPE ProLiant and HPE Apollo servers respectively that dramatically simplify data management, harden cyber resilience, and help organizations recover their business operations rapidly in the event of a successful cyber-attack or disaster.

Today, Cohesity and Cisco have over 460 joint customers. Two recent examples of customers that have deployed FortKnox – Cohesity’s new award-winning cyber vaulting service – include the Master Group and Pearl River Community College. HPE and Cohesity have jointly helped over 600 customers including Citizen Potawatomi Nation and Proliance Surgeons, to move to a modern platform that simplifies data security and management, helping them improve their cyber resilience.

“There is always a desire to do more with less in IT, and it is our job to find the best solutions in terms of agility, security, cost, and efficiency to meet our organizations goals,” said George Ciarrocchi, executive director of Systems and Networking, Information Technology, Millersville University. “Cohesity has been a great partner in providing the flexibility we need to help us take advantage of a hybrid, multicloud model, while meeting our data security and management needs as well as our cost savings goals.”

“We are constantly working to improve the flexibility, cyber resilience, and simplify the operations of our systems,” said Curt Kwak, chief information officer, Proliance Surgeons. “Cohesity has been a great partner in offering data security and management solutions that provide the flexibility we need to meet our changing needs while helping us strengthen our cyber resilience and reduce complexity.”

Every day, organizations are under threat from cyber criminals, hackers, and nation states all while struggling with the complexities of managing data across hybrid, on-premises, and multicloud environments. Research indicates that 89% of data is stored in hybrid or cloud storage distributed globally,* resulting in increased security risks and operational complexity for organizations.

Cohesity Cloud Services are a portfolio of data security and management offerings, in which the cloud components are fully managed by Cohesity and hosted in Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. This SaaS approach simplifies the management of multiple data workflows. It provides backup and recovery, cyber vaulting and data isolation, automated disaster recovery, and threat defense as a service, on a single platform. This simplification enables IT teams to re-focus their time on more critical business requirements versus managing on-prem infrastructure, helping to increase IT productivity and morale, and business agility.

CIOs and CISOs are under pressure to control costs and increase cyber resilience while facing increasing threats of cyber attacks and meeting stringent compliance requirements. As a result, they seek solutions that help to move from legacy to modern hybrid, multicloud models while improving the organization’s security posture and ability to rapidly recover from a cyber-attack.

Cohesity has seen great success as a trusted vendor for enterprises worldwide and has experienced strong growth in its cloud services business. One in five customers now use Cohesity Cloud Services, and approximately 25% of all new customer and expansion business comes from CCS. In addition, nearly two thirds of CCS Annual Recurring Revenue in the past four quarters have come from enterprise customers with revenue greater than $1B, demonstrating strong interest from large customers.

The company has continued its rapid pace of innovation with the release of the award-winning, SaaS-based cyber vaulting solution, FortKnox and DataHawk, a new service that helps customers protect, detect, and recover from cyber and ransomware attacks. Cohesity recently expanded the availability of its cloud services beyond America, Canada and Europe to new regions around the world, including Singapore and Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East.

“Enterprises are moving away from incumbent technologies to modern platforms for greater risk reduction, an improved security posture, and the ability to restore their systems quickly in the event of a cyber attack,” said Chris Kent, vice president, Product and Solutions Marketing, Cohesity. “We are partner-focused, and these agreements add significant resources to our ability to reach even more customers worldwide, as we continue to innovate and develop efficient, and simple solutions to secure and manage data, wherever it resides.”

“With more applications generating more data than ever before, customers face increased complexity and cost as they look to secure and manage their data while also improving cyber resilience and recovery,” said Jeremy Foster, SVP and General Manager, Cisco Compute. “To address these challenges, we are excited to bring simpler, cost-effective solutions to our customers with Cohesity Cloud Services.”

Cohesity Cloud Services are available today from Cohesity, HPE and HPE resellers. They will be available from Cisco and their channel partners in calendar 2023.

Cohesity is a leader in data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.