MyCase Further Expands Integration Options With Zapier Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyCase, the #1 law practice management software designed for the modern law firm, has announced a new integration with workflow automation software, Zapier. This new integration furthers MyCase’s vision of creating a customizable end-to-end technology experience for attorneys and their clients through software integrations.

"Continuing to integrate MyCase with industry-leading providers like Zapier is all about putting flexibility and customization at the forefront for our law firm clients," said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of MyCase. "We're cutting complexity and driving a more flexible, tailored, and efficient experience for our customers."

According to the 2023 MyCase Benchmark Report:

36% of legal professionals seek to customize their firm’s law practice management system through key software integrations

33% require practice-area specific integrations

23% need access to additional features due to multiple practice areas

Lawyers and law firms have unique needs, and while robust software with built-in features provides essential, foundational functionality, integrations offer firms necessary flexibility.

Integrating with Zapier will allow MyCase users to set up custom “Zaps” (automated workflows) with the 5,000+ software tools that also integrate with Zapier. This newfound ability to connect MyCase with a vast selection of productivity and workflow tools will empower law firms with expanded customization options and improved adaptability.

This news follows the announcement of its continued growth of partner integrations with innovative legal tech companies such as EsquireTek for automated discovery, InfoTrack eFiling and process serving, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.mycase.com/integrations/zapier/.

About MyCase

MyCase, an AffiniPay company, is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and Robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

About Zapier

Zapier is the leader in easy automation, helping businesses automate workflows and move data across 5,000+ apps. Zapier works with what you work with, across applications and tech stack, so you can make magic happen, regardless of IT infrastructure. Zapier powers over 2.2 million businesses, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, and has been doing it for over a decade. Zapier has 800+ people across 40 countries, committed to advancing the way everyone gets stuff done, so automation can truly work for everyone. For more information visit https://zapier.com/