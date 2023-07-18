Health Career Lab Partners With ElderServe to Promote Job Placements in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Career Lab, a CEOC initiative that connects job seekers with opportunities in healthcare, announced today its new partnership with ElderServe, Inc., Louisville’s largest nonprofit dedicated to serving seniors. Through this partnership, ElderServe will support the pursuits of Louisville job seekers by providing adult day care services for those who are caregivers. This combination of passion and expertise furthers Health Career Lab’s ongoing mission to remove barriers to employment.

With a goal to enhance Louisville’s healthcare ecosystem through innovation and talent retention, Health Career Lab aims to recruit and place 1,500 individuals into healthcare jobs and enroll 2,000 healthcare employees in upskilling training programs by December 2026. The need for this partnership has never been greater, as a recent poll anticipates 54 percent of Americans are considered to be adult caregivers and Health Career Lab anticipates at least 750 of its job-seeker participants will need the services of ElderServe to pursue employment.

“Finding reliable adult day care is one part of the many challenges individuals may face when seeking employment and accessing training for family-sustaining healthcare careers,” said Tammy York Day, president and CEO of CEOC. “ElderServe is a valuable member of the Louisville community, and we are excited for our partnership.”

Located in West Louisville, ElderServe has served the entire Louisville community since 1962. The nonprofit houses one of the very few adult day care centers licensed by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Jefferson County. Through their partnership with Health Career Lab, ElderServe will receive support from the recently awarded American Rescue Plan grant funding.

“This partnership between ElderServe and CEOC demonstrates our commitment to truly love our neighbors as we love ourselves,” said Timothy Findley, Jr., CEO of ElderServe. “In bringing resources and programming to our aging community, along with caregivers, this is truly a commitment of tangible action. Our vision at ElderServe is to create what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called the ‘Beloved Community’—a community that includes diversity and allows for tension undergirded by love and leading to transformation.”

Currently undergoing a renovation, ElderServe’s updated Adult Day Care Center will include more than 6,000 square feet of specialized space. ElderServe’s renovation will double its capacity and enable more families to stay together longer. The expansion of the existing programming and adult care services will increase opportunities for synergistic service offerings that are not always readily available to the most vulnerable populations in Louisville, including geriatric primary care education, nursing oversight and community outreach.

Funding provided will not only support Health Career Lab participants by providing adult day care services but will also connect them with community resources to remove barriers to success. ElderServe will provide caregiver education opportunities, nutrition education and mental health support. Those who participate in the program will engage in sensory stimulation activities, occupational and physical therapy activities, social engagement and nutrition assistance.

About ElderServe, Inc.

ElderServe, Inc. is Louisville’s largest nonprofit organization operating in Louisville’s West End that is dedicated to serving seniors throughout Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Our mission is to empower older adults to live independently with dignity. The vision for ElderServe is to support every older person in living a safer, healthier and meaningful life. To implement this vision, we offer health and wellness education, fitness activities, field trips to local attractions, education on topics to remain independent, social services provided by community resources, nutritious meals, holiday celebrations, recreation and social activities. At ElderServe, we believe in the power of working together to support individuals as they age by focusing on overcoming social isolation, supporting independence, promoting wellness, and protecting seniors. Learn more by visiting elderserveinc.org.

About Health Career Lab

CEOC’s Health Career Lab is dedicated to the future of the healthcare workforce. Launched in April 2023, Health Career Lab is delivering the resources and opportunities for growth, job placement and career advancement in healthcare. The initiative, spearheaded by CEOC and the community-powered Healthcare Workforce Innovation Coalition, has partnered with companies and leaders across the healthcare spectrum to develop new opportunities for employers and job seekers. Health Career Lab’s goal is to enhance the healthcare ecosystem by promoting innovation and talent retention. To learn more, visit healthcareerlab.org.

About CEOC

CEOC was formed to leverage the strengths and assets of its members to solve important problems that extend beyond the scope of any one single member company. With its representation of healthcare entities across the entire care continuum, CEOC capitalizes on its sector strength to identify healthcare gaps and connect innovators with solutions to capital and customers. Member companies include Baptist Health, Anthem, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Atria Senior Living, BrightSpring Health Services, Confluent Health, Galen College of Nursing, Hosparus Health, Humana, LHC Group, Norton Healthcare, ScionHealth, Signature HealthCARE, Trilogy Health Services and the University of Louisville. These companies are the titans of the industry, collectively representing more than 550,000 employees and touching over 80 million lives annually. For more information, visit lhccinc.com.